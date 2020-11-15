Looking expensive and actually being expensive are two very different things. And when it comes finding cheap fashion pieces that don’t look, well, cheap, Amazon is a veritable treasure trove. The online retailer not only has a surprisingly killer fashion selection, but also tends to offer the most competitive prices you’ll find anywhere. The only catch? While Amazon’s selection of affordable clothing, shoes, and accessories is certainly vast, it isn’t exactly well-curated, which means finding the hidden gems can take a lot of time. That’s where this edit comes in — of the most popular pieces under $50 on Amazon, these 33 look the most expensive. Save on these expensive-looking staples now, and later, you’ll have a lot more room left in your budget for actual splurges.

There are several reasons these cheap fashion pieces caught the eye of Amazon shoppers and our editors. Beyond the fact that they’re among the most popular clothes, shoes, and accessories on Amazon, they also fit beautifully, are made of high-quality materials, and have a sophisticated look that’ll seamlessly blend into a wardrobe full of designer pieces. Factor in the free two-day shipping and returns for Prime members, and the case for adding these to your wardrobe could hardly be any stronger.

To see the expensive-looking pieces that nobody will believe you bought on Amazon, just keep scrolling.

1. These Timeless Mules That Are Easy To Dress Up Or Down Amazon Essentials Buckle Mule $23 Amazon See On Amazon Crafted of supple vegan leather and finished with polished gold buckles, these loafer-style mules will stand the test of time. Practical, comfortable, and sophisticated, thanks to their flat heel and slip-on design, they'll go with just about any outfit — and will make it look much more expensive, at that. If the classic black version is a bit too simple for your taste, these also come in a leopard print version made of buttery-soft microsuede. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 2

2. An Elegant Peplum Blouse Sold In Rich, Jewel Tones SheIn Off Shoulder Ruffle Blouse $37 Amazon See On Amazon How gorgeous is this silky peplum blouse? From the billowy lantern sleeves and off-the-shoulder neckline to the elegant way the surplice front makes the fabric drape, everything about it is sure to turn heads. Plus, the waist-cinching tie belt is fully functional, so you can easily adjust it to ensure a perfect fit. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

3. The Perfect Everyday Crossbody Bag — & It Comes In So Many Colors 153corp Crossbody Bag with Metal Chain Strap $17 Amazon See On Amazon The price is low enough to temp you into buying one in every color, but that doesn't mean this crossbody bag skimps on quality — it's rich in sophisticated details that make it look and feel expensive, including gold hardware, a tassel zipper pull, and a quilted chevron pattern stitched into the vegan leather. Plus, the chain-link strap is not only super trendy, but can also be adjusted in length or removed, making the bag a lot more versatile. Available colors: 20

4. The Classic Cable-Knit Sweater That Will Always Be In Style Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater $31 Amazon See On Amazon What's not to love about this turtleneck sweater? Its timeless cable-knit design will literally always be chic, and its thick cotton construction makes it super warm, yet breathable. Not surprisingly, reviewers are totally obsessed, giving the timeless piece a stellar 4.5-star overall rating on Amazon. "I really was delightfully surprised at how nice this sweater is," one person wrote. "It looks much more expensive than it was and is a perfect weight!" Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

5. A Vegan Leather Belt That'll Tie Together Any Outfit Earnda Faux Leather Belt $15 Amazon See On Amazon Gold-tone double-O buckles add a touch of '90s glam to this vegan leather belt, while the overall design remains timeless and versatile. Wear it with high-waisted jeans and a tucked-in white tee, or use it to cinch the waistline on a billowy dress or jumpsuit — once you have it in your arsenal, you'll wonder how you ever managed without it. "A very easy way to step up a simple outfit. It’s great quality for the price," reported one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles: 12

6. A Lustrous Satin Skirt Finished With A Daring Side Slit SheIn Satin Split Side Skirt $27 Amazon See On Amazon A thigh-baring slit gives this satin slip skirt a sultry twist — pair it with over-the-knee boots and a cropped sweater or blouse, and you'll have the perfect fancy outfit for date night or a party. Of course, the pretty, polished piece can be dressed down, too, by pairing it with a slouchy sweater or faded band tee. Featuring a hidden side zipper and mid-rise waist, it comes in black, golden brown, or a rich shade of camel. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3

7. This Cashmere-Soft Pashmina That Reviewers Are Obsessed With MaaMgic Soft Cashmere Scarf $14 Amazon See On Amazon Soft and luxurious, this best-selling pashmina has earned a covetable 4.7-star rating on Amazon. It's not hard to see why it's so beloved: It's large enough to bundle up in or wear as a shawl, the colors options are gorgeous, and, best of all, reviewers say it feels "even softer than cashmere." Pick up a few and give them out as holiday gifts. Available colors: 25

8. This Best-Selling Teddy Coat That's Like A Stylish Version Of A Bathrobe Angashian Fuzzy Fleece Jacket $42 Amazon See On Amazon A longline silhouette with notched lapels and an open front give this popular teddy coat a stylish, sophisticated look. It doesn't hurt that wearing it feels like snuggling up in a soft, fluffy blanket, nor that it'll pair well with just about everything in your closet. "It is SO warm, and looks so trendy and way more expensive than it was," one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 10

9. These Cubic Zirconia-Studded Huggies That Reviewers Swear Could Pass For Real Diamond Earrings PAVOI 14K Gold Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings $14 Amazon See On Amazon Think of PAVOI as the Mejuri of Amazon: The brand's jewelry is priced without the usual markup, and reaches a quality level that's practically unheard of for the price. These huggies are a perfect example — made of genuine sterling silver plated in 14-karat gold, their tiny cubic zirconias sparkle like real diamonds and are perfectly sized to look authentic. Earning nearly 11,000 (!!!) five-star ratings and more than 2,500 five-star reviews, they even come packaged in a premium-quality, highly giftable jewelry box. Available colors: 3

10. A Chunky Knit Sweater With A Comfy, Oversized Fit Saodimallsu Chunky Knit Sweater $26 Amazon See On Amazon Batwing sleeves, ribbed cuffs, and a chunky, texture-rich fabric add plenty of personality to this mock neck sweater, which has an oversized fit and falls just above the hips. It's wildly popular among Amazon reviewers, who gave it a solid 4.3-star overall rating. "This is my favorite sweater for fall," one person wrote, adding, "I can’t get over the quality!" Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 17

11. These Weatherproof Snow Boots That'll Keep You Cozy Through Winter's Worst DREAM PAIRS Winter Snow Boots $40 Amazon See On Amazon It's hard to believe these winter boots cost a mere $40 — after all, they not only have that expensive, outdoorsy look, but according to reviewers, their quality is comparable to that of much more expensive versions. Designed to keep you comfortable through rain, snow, and temperatures as low as -25 degrees Fahrenheit, they have cozy Thermolite insulation and come in 10 stylish color combinations, all designed with side zippers and a faux fur trim. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available styles: 11

12. A Classic Sheath Dress With A Gorgeous Lace Overlay MEROKEETY Lace Cocktail Dress $24 Amazon See On Amazon This elegant sheath dress is one of those timeless wardrobe staples you'll turn to time and time again. With its body-skimming silhouette and dainty lace overlay, it's perfect for a whole range of business casual or semi-formal events, and can easily be dressed down for more casual occasions, too. Reviewers rave about its impeccable quality and fit, giving it nearly 2,000 five-star reviews and a near-perfect overall rating of 4.5 stars. "The quality of this dress far surpasses the price," one customer wrote. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

13. The Classic Button-Down Shirt That'll Always Be In Style Amazon Essentials Button Down Poplin Shirt $22 Amazon See On Amazon Cut of crisp cotton poplin with a classic, relaxed fit, this simple button-down shirt will never go out of style. Something about the menswear-inspired look feels effortlessly cool and polished all at once, whether you pair it with a pencil skirt for work or vintage denim when you're off duty. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 14

14. These Top-Rated Sunglasses That Look Just Like A Designer Pair zeroUV Retro Sunglasses $15 Amazon See On Amazon Thick frames and oversized lenses give these retro sunnies a generous touch of glamour — factor in their high-quality construction, and it's easy to see why they have a stellar 4.6-star rating, or why dozens of reviewers compare them to a similar pair by Céline. "The sunglasses look expensive, and I don't have to worry about the high-end price point if they break or I lose them," commented one reviewer. Available styles: 13

15. These Fan-Favorite Skinny Jeans With A Comfy Pull-On Waist Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Pull-On Skinny Jeans $23 Amazon See On Amazon Levi's jeans in general are known for their devoted fanbase, but these best-selling pull-on skinnies take things to another level. In over 5,400 glowing reviews, fans describe them as "magical," "perfect," and "unbelievable," and rave about their comfy elastic waistband and authentic denim look. "Literally ditching every other pair of jeans I have and stocking my entire wardrobe with these," one person gushed. Available sizes: 2 — 28 (27, 29, or 31-inch inseam)

Available colors/washes: 7

16. A Gorgeous, High-Quality Shawl Made Of Soft Bamboo Viscose MELIFLUOS DESIGNED Ruana Cape Cardigan $37 Amazon See On Amazon There are so many reasons to fall in love with this shawl. For one, it's hard to imagine anything cozier or easier to wear — made of luxuriously soft, warm bamboo viscose, you'll love wearing it when you're at the office, traveling, or curled up on the couch. Plus, its gorgeous draping and asymmetrical hem give it an elegant look, and it comes in ton of stylish colorways and designs. Not surprisingly, it's wildly popular among Amazon reviewers, who have given it nearly 2,000 glowing reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating thus far. Available colors/prints: 37

17. These Classic Lace-Up Combat Boots That Work With So Many Different Outfits Amazon Essentials Lace-Up Combat Boots $35 Amazon See On Amazon No shoe collection is complete without a pair of classic combat boots. These beauties prove you don't have to spend a lot for a great pair — made of supple vegan leather with convenient side zippers, they not only nail the edgy-chic look, but are also surprisingly sturdy and durable. Whether you pair them with a romantic dress or head-to-toe denim, you'll love how they add a touch of grunge to any ensemble. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 2

18. This Dainty Gold-Plated Necklace Set With A Glittering Swarovski Crystal PAVOI 14K Gold Swarovski Crystal Necklace $13 Amazon See On Amazon Another timeless, expensive-looking piece of jewelry from PAVOI, this dainty solitaire necklace features a glittering Swarovski crystal set in your choice of 14-karat gold or rhodium. The minimalist look is stunning on its own, and will also pair well with other dainty necklaces or chains. "I get lots of compliments on this necklace, and nobody believes me when I tell them the cost," one reviewer shared. Available styles: 3

19. The Perfect Evening Bag — For Just $20 Hoxis Minimalist Faux Leather Clutch $20 Amazon See On Amazon The understated design of this best-selling bag means it can be seamlessly incorporated into just about any evening look. Featuring a sturdy magnetic closure and three interior pockets, it comes with a detachable, gold chain strap, which will complement gold jewelry or shoes wonderfully. It's available in lots of versatile colors, making it easy to find the perfect shade to suit your wardrobe. Available colors: 6

20. This Gorgeous Wrap Dress That Will Never Go Out Of Style Lark & Ro Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress $39 Amazon See On Amazon The tie closure at the side of of this cap-sleeved wrap dress causes the rich, smooth jersey to drape elegantly across the front. It's a simple detail that elevates the classic design, adding depth and visual interest to the timeless silhouette. Another reason to love this comfy, versatile piece? Because it's easy to dress up or down and practically wrinkle-proof, it's sure to be a go-to every time you're traveling. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors/prints: 23

21. A Rugged-Chic Cargo Jacket With A Drawstring To Cinch The Waist Daily Ritual Military Cargo Jacket $24 Amazon See On Amazon A wealth of pockets and workwear-inspired details give this cargo military jacket a rugged, utilitarian look. Made of smooth cotton twill with a hint of added stretch, it's comfy, durable, and perfect for layering. Plus, while it can be worn loose for a classic, boxy look, you can also cinch the waist with the drawstring to give the silhouette more shape. Available sizes: 0 — 16

Available colors: 7

22. The Best-Selling Dress Pants That Belong In Every Wardrobe Rekucci Ease into Comfort Pants $30 Amazon See On Amazon It's not hard to see why these figure-hugging dress pants have earned over 3,500 glowing reviews on Amazon. They're not only super comfy, thanks to their stretchy fabric and pull-on waist, but they also "fit like a dream. And, their classic bootcut leg feels totally of-the-moment. "These pants fit perfectly. Seriously, as if a tailor had taken my measurements and custom-made them for me," one reviewer marveled. Available sizes: 0 — 20 (short, regular, tall)

Available styles: 50

23. This Pretty Midi Dress That's Bound To Come In Handy For Tons Of Occasions Nemidor V-Neckline Midi Dress $17 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're headed to date night, a cocktail party, or even a wedding, you'll look and feel fabulous in this surplice midi dress. Featuring a plunging V-neckline and a full, twirl-worthy skirt, the tie belt and classic A-line cut create a gorgeous silhouette that works for any occasion. One reviewer wrote, "I’m really happy with this one. The material is soft and comfortable, the fit is fantastic with the waist tie, and IT HAS POCKETS." Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors/prints: 23

24. The Fan-Favorite Jeggings That Look Like "Real" Pants Amazon Essentials Stretch Pull-On Knit Jeggings $21 Amazon See On Amazon Beloved by Amazon reviewers, these pull-on jeggings truly have it all: They're soft, stretchy, and about as comfy as it gets, yet they have the polished look of "real" pants. They come in a ton of authentic-looking denim washes, colors, and prints, including camo, leopard, and an office-friendly plaid (pictured). Reviewers say they fit like a glove and keep their shape all day long, giving them a 4.3-star rating and over 1,500 glowing reviews on Amazon thus far. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (short, regular, long)

Available colors/washes/prints: 15

25. These Stunning Pumps That Nobody Will Believe You Bought For $20 DREAM PAIRS Oppointed-Lacey Pumps $20 Amazon See On Amazon Owning these classic stiletto pumps will make it so much easier to dress up any outfit. Featuring 4-inch stiletto heels, pointed toes, and buckled ankle straps, they have padded insoles to help support your feet, so they should be comfortable enough to wear all night long. With their quality feel and luxe look, nobody will believe you bought them for just $20 on Amazon. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available styles: 17

26. A Cozy Cable-Knit Sweater Made Of Soft, Breathable Cotton Woman Within Cable Knit Turtleneck Sweater $34 Amazon See On Amazon You can't go wrong with this classic turtleneck sweater: Its cable-knit pattern gives it rich texture, while slits at the sides and a 100% cotton construction make it feel nice and breathable, so you won't feel stuffy or overheat. Choose from six pretty colors. Available sizes: Medium Plus — 5X

Available colors: 6

27. This Show-Stopping Top That's Both Fashion-Forward & Comfortable SheIn Asymmetrical Twist Front Blouse $23 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking to make a dramatic statement, you can't do much better than this off-the-shoulder blouse — not only does its asymmetrical silhouette feel super unique, but the twist-front detail adds another elegant touch. Made of lightweight, stretchy rayon that drapes beautifully and feels silky-soft to the touch, it's every bit as comfortable as it is stylish. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 8

28. These Retro Cat-Eye Sunglasses That Look & Feel Expensive SOJOS Vintage Sunglasses $11 Amazon See On Amazon Retro cat-eye frames with a tortoiseshell pattern make these sunglasses feel so glam — to really play up the look, add a bold red lip or tie your hair in a colorful, silky scarf. Reviewers rave about their durability and sturdy, comfortable fit, awarding them over 1,000 five-star reviews and a stellar 4.5-star overall rating on Amazon thus far. "I am obsessed with them," one reviewer gushed. "They are extremely high quality, stylish, and arrive very well-packaged." Available styles: 9

29. This Comfy, High-Waisted Skirt That You Can Wear In Any Season Exlura High Waist Swing Skirt $27 Amazon See On Amazon The reasons to love this midi skirt seem to go on and on: The dainty polka-dot print will literally go with everything, the tiered ruffles add lots of movement and interest, and the smocked elastic waistband and flowy silhouette ensure it's literally comfortable enough to nap in. It even has pockets — what more could you want? Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 8

30. This Essential Winter Jacket At An Unbeatable Price Amazon Essentials Lightweight Puffer Jacket $40 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you wear it on its own or as a cozy extra layer, this lightweight puffer jacket will quickly become a favorite in your cold-weather wardrobe. It's particularly ideal for traveling. since it's not only versatile enough to prove useful in unpredictable climates, but is also compact enough to pack up in its included drawstring carrying bag. Plus, its durable nylon shell is water-resistant, and it's machine-washable, so keeping it clean is super easy. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

30. The Best-Selling Turtleneck Sweater With An Asymmetrical Hem ANRABESS Batwing Sleeve Asymmetric Sweater $35 Amazon See On Amazon So many details make this best-selling sweater special: the asymmetrical, tunic-length hemline; the seam down the center; the angled ribbing; the slouchy dolman sleeves. Equal parts comfy and sophisticated, it's one of those easy, versatile pieces you can throw on with leggings and head out the door. "I absolutely love this sweater," one reviewer shared, adding, "It is SO soft, and the material is great quality." Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles: 25

31. A "Diamond" Eternity Band That's Perfect For Stacking With Other Rings PAVOI 14K Gold Simulated Diamond Eternity Ring $14 Amazon See On Amazon This dainty, sparkling eternity band is set with tiny cubic zirconias, but according to reviewers, people regularly mistake it for a genuine diamond ring. It's made of hypoallergenic sterling silver and comes in your choice of rhodium, rose gold, or yellow gold plating — if you're having a hard time deciding, just buy the set of three and wear them all together. “I pair it with my Tiffany’s ring and it looks like they belong together,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: 5 — 9

Available styles: 3