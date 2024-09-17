If you thought Simone Biles was going to take a break after the 2024 Paris Olympics, think again. That’s right, just five weeks after the GOAT took home three gold medals and one silver, she’s back on your Instagram timeline with yet another applause-worthy feat. On September 17, news broke of Biles’ collaboration with Athleta, complete with a capsule collection of athleisure essentials. The best part about Biles’ latest partnership? The entire limited-edition drop is available to shop now. So, if you want to channel your inner Biles at the gym (who doesn’t?), get your hands on this release — while you still can, that is.

Bright and early on Tuesday morning, just a few hours after Biles performed in the Gold Over America Tour, the collab launched online and in select stores. The Olympian has worked with Athleta since 2021 (on two different Athleta Girl lines), but this collection marks her first multi-generational series with five pieces for women, two for girls, and one universal belt bag. “Athleta is for women, by women. They know exactly what to do to kind of make it go from the gym to work, work to the gym, back and forth,” Biles shared with Vogue. “I honestly partnered with them because they support me and all of endeavors… they were like, well, what do you want outside of the gym?” With that in mind, Biles drew inspiration from her signature off-duty aesthetic. “Even if I have to dress up, I’ll try to make it it, like, a chic athleisurewear look,” she says.

In the midst of her jam-packed schedule, Biles somehow made time to star in the collection’s corresponding campaign. For the first close-up, she posed in a Parisian apartment wearing the Purpose Shine Crop Bra. Much like her Olympics-ready leotards, the razorback tank was topped in a navy sheen. She paired the shimmery staple with the matching Elation Ultra High-Rise Shine 7/8 Leggings layered underneath baggy charcoal sweatpants.

(+) Courtesy of Athleta (+) Courtesy of Athleta INFO 1/2

For the next set-up, Biles donned more navy numbers, starting with the Transcend Top — a cropped long-sleeve shirt — and the same high-rise leggings as earlier. Even though her iconic diamond-encrusted goat necklace was missing, she accessorized with diamond stud earrings and most notably, her wedding band. Then, Biles swapped her long-sleeve for the new Vital Shine Bra in the collection’s trademark colorway, “Simone Navy.” She adapted the bra for the street style scene with Athleta’s Sateen Bomber — an aviator-style cropped jacket with white lining and a water-repellent finish.

(+) Courtesy of Athleta (+) Courtesy of Athleta INFO 1/2

Given Biles is a member of Athleta’s Power Of She Collective — the initiative supporting the Gold Over America Tour — this collab most likely won’t be her last with the sports and leisurewear brand. While you manifest another Athleta assemblage, shop Biles’ exact pieces via the curated edit below.