Miu Miu’s debut runway show was in 1993, but over the last few years, fashion enthusiasts have experienced a different side of the atelier, thanks to Miu Miu “Select.” Every December since 2019, a celebrity curates a collection of their favorite ready-to-wear attire, bags, shoes, jewelry, and accessories from the atelier’s new season. Then, in select stores, fashion enthusiasts are able to purchase the muse’s must-have Miu Miu adorned with their personalized label, no less. So far, Emily Ratajkowski, Alexa Chung, and Emma Corrin (to name a few) have fronted the initiative. And on Dec. 5, Gigi Hadid joined the ranks as the latest “Select” star — dressed in head-to-toe Miu Miu, of course.

While she’s usually spotted on the streets of New York, the supermodel’s latest outing was in Miami’s Art District in honor of her Miu Miu collaboration. Alongside an Instagram-worthy photo-op, Hadid also shared some information about the drop with her 77.7 million followers. “A few of my favorite [Miu Miu] things make up my holiday collection edit,” she shared in the caption. Her OOTN spotlighted a few pieces from the assemblage, starting with two layered jackets. First, the multi-hyphenate chose the Gabardine Blouson Jacket, complete with a monogrammed gray zip-up and a baby blue collar. Then, she added the Single-Breasted Gabardine Jacket ontop — a navy blue blazer with coordinating bright blue cuffs. It’s unclear which bottoms Hadid wore, but given her penchant for patterned pants, there’s a chance she went with the pinstripe version from her Miu Miu edit. From there, Hadid accessorized with equally-chic accents, including the Wander Matelassé Nappa Hobo Bag in black — one of her signature styles for off-duty events. She tapped into the celeb-approved bag charm trend with a Miu Miu leather keychain that mimicked a blue button-down. On the jewelry front, Hadid opted out of rings and instead slipped on croc-embossed leather gloves. Finally, pearl drop earrings from — you guessed it — Miu Miu completed her “Select” set.

The best part about Hadid’s latest look? Her entire ensemble is available to shop right now online or in select Miu Miu locations, including Seoul, Sydney, New York Soho, Paris, São Paulo, Costa Mesa, and Madrid. So, channel your inner model via the curated edit below.