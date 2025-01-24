When scrolling through your Instagram feed lately, you may have noticed a subtle shift in the way people are dressing. With the steady rise in popularity of fitted blazers and tailored trousers over the last few years, tastemakers are now starting to build off of that momentum by incorporating even more menswear-inspired pieces, like ties, into their outfits. The trend comes at a time when the industry, and frankly the entire country, is going through a lot of change. Whether it’s related to politics, climate disasters, or even the recent job shuffling at the all major fashion houses — it’s no wonder people are looking to gain some sense of control...even if it means doing so with your accessories.

In the traditional sense, ties have historically been associated with men in suits and, as an extension, business, money, and power. So when a woman wears a tie, it sends a subtle signal that she is not messing around. One way all of the fashion set are making ties their own is by styling them with a great pair of jeans. The combination is practical, effortless, and just plain cool. With ties coming in so many different fabrics, colors, and interesting patterns — vintage or new — they can add a distinct sense of individuality and personality to any pair of jeans.

The push for menswear also comes on the heels of Saint Laurent’s Spring 2025 runway show where the models walked the runway in elaborate, fully styled, ties, and pantsuits. The label’s creative director, Anthony Vaccarello told Vogue, “The suits come with shirts, ties. You’re dressed. It’s about control, and power, in a way.” Every tie-infused look was styled with statement items that made each model look like they meant serious business. Think leather jackets layered over blazers, thick gold bracelets on each wrist, and even sleek eyeglasses. Perhaps Vaccarello is right in the sense that women feel a need to take back control and power in a fickle world.

WWD/Getty Images

According to stylist and fashion consultant, Brooklynn Gallagher, there’s a whole other reason for the recent rise of ties with jeans.“The lines between menswear and womenswear have become increasingly blurred,” she says. “Today, ties, suits, loafers, and trench coats, which were once seen as strictly masculine, are now embraced across all genders.”

The content creator, who provides fashion tips to her nearly 64,000 TikTok followers, says the blending of traditionally masculine and feminine style has been progressing and evolving since the late 19th century, really coming to a head in the late ‘80s with women embracing the power suit. “A tie, typically a symbol of formality juxtaposed with the relaxed nature of denim is what creates an unexpected, but still styled balance.” When asked if she wears ties herself, Gallagher responded, “I have a special collection of Thom Browne ties that I love styling in unconventional ways, sometimes wearing them wrapped around my neck as a scarf rather than in a traditional knot.”

There are so many interesting ways to incorporate ties into your everyday denim looks. If you’re ready to give it a whirl, read on to discover five different ways to wear the business casual trend.

Layered Up

Prepare for layers galore with this coat-on-coat, straight-leg denim and striped tie look. You’ll want to be sure to tuck your tie into your jeans in order to achieve a neatly polished look. Oh, and please don’t forget the finishing touch: a skinny scarf!

Black Tie Not Optional

When you think of the traditional ‘black tie’ dress code, it’s likely that a grey mohair cardigan and baggy jeans are not the first things that comes to mind. But hey, fashion is all about making things your own. A skinny black tie is the sharp and sophisticated accessory that your casual look was surely missing.

Prep School

If you’re searching for ways to channel your inner prep, look no further than this navy and red menswear-inspired look. The tie’s color combo will go perfectly with a chic pair of straight-leg denim and a navy blazer. Add croc-embossed pointed mules to take it to the next level.

Stripes On Stripes

There are two lessons here: The first is not to be afraid to mix prints and colors. Case in point: You can wear a vertically pinstriped navy blazer with a diagonally striped red tie. You’ll find the two pieces complement each other nicely, especially against classic blue denim, which serves as a neutral foundation.

The second takeaway is that wearing a tie in a knot isn’t necessarily always the way to go — just like Gallagher previously stated, you can wear a tie loose around your neck, like a scarf, or even wrapped around your waist like a belt. Get creative.

So Wrong It’s Right

Just because your tie might have a fun print, doesn’t mean you can’t also add in other bold statement accessories to your wide-leg denim outfit. You can style a printed tie with unexpected accessories like a shearling hat, a Burberry bowling bag, and even a pair of classic yellow Timberland boots. The louder the better.