The e-commerce world is booming, to put it lightly. According to Forbes, the global online market is expected to reach $6.3 trillion in 2024. From a fashion standpoint, however, it goes without saying that some categories are a bit trickier to shop for than others. Buying jewelry online, for instance, shouldn’t be a spontaneous, quick purchase as there are a host of important factors to consider — because, after all, most baubles are intended to be cherished for years, not just a season or two.

With that in mind, there are a few scenarios in which you may be better off paying a visit to the shop to buy your gem. “I would recommend going into a store if it is a large purchase, and if you are not sure what the piece will look like in person,” namesake jewelry designer Kara Yoo tells TZR. One such circumstance? Picking out an engagement ring. “You want that personal touch and that interaction with the person who’s creating the piece for you,” adds Inés Capó, founder of ITÄ.

Meanwhile, Sheherazade Goldsmith, founder and designer of Loquet London, only recommends purchasing jewelry online if it’s fully refundable. “Jewelry is meant to be worn and loved, so it is essential that the item you are buying feels comfortable on, whether that be a ring, necklace, earrings, etc., which is similarly impossible to know until you physically put it on,” she explains. However, the expert says any creditable retailer should accept online returns.

Below, these experts and more share their top tips for shopping for jewelry online.

Do Your Research

Regardless of what type of jewelry you’re seeking out, the pros all agree: do your homework first. “I suggest reading their about page to find out how long the brand has been around and if they are an established company,” Rosanne Karmes, the founder and designer of Sydney Evan, tells TZR. “Should you ever run into an issue with your purchase in the coming years, you want to know they will be there to assist.” Plus, she says if the label is sold at major retailers like Bergdorf Goodman, Saks, and Neiman Marcus, that’s a great indication they are reputable. The designer also recommends checking to see if the brand has a customer service number or email listed in case you need help with your order.

Go To Their Social Media

In a similar vein, don’t forget to browse through the brand’s social media platforms. “This is helpful because that’s where designers showcase the pieces worn with other looks in the collections,” says Capó. “You get to see it styled and on different types of hands if it’s a ring or [necklines on various] necklines.” Often, you can read reviews on labels’ social media feeds, too, Lionheart’s co-founder Joy Haugaard says. “Of course, the thing about reviews is even when it comes to my own brand, there’s always going to be good [comments] and not-so-great ones,” she states. Still, hearing insight from past buyers, whether positive or negative, can influence your future purchase.

Check Out The Materials

Plating — the method of applying a thin layer of gold to metal — is something to have on your radar when browsing online. And oftentimes, 1 micron of gold plating or more is considered good quality. “For pieces that have a lot of skin contact like rings, you’ll want at least 2 to 3 microns of plating,” Taryn O’Flynn, the founder of Briwok, explains. This range, in general, is recommended for rings and bracelets. It’s also important to know how you plan to wear it, she adds. “A statement earring that you’re wearing a few nights a month won’t need to have that strong of plating, but for a necklace you plan to wear every day, you’ll want to go for sterling silver, gold-fill, or the budget-friendly stainless steel.” Another thing to know: O’Flynn says if a price tag seems too good to be true, it probably is.

How To Buy Fine Jewelry

If you’re buying fine jewelry, you’ll want to go into the shopping knowing a bit about karats. “14 karat has become the standard for an accessible piece of fine jewelry, and then 18 karat and so forth,” Capó says. “And then you’ve got 24 karat, which is your pure solid-gold piece.”

As for diamonds, there are now also lab-grown styles to keep in mind. “Lab-grown diamonds are basically diamonds that do not occur in a natural mine,” Capó explains. “They’re created in a lab using the same circumstances that a mine would create in the creation of a diamond.” To put it simply, these types of diamonds are popular in terms of sustainability. “If you’re worried about the labor that goes into mining diamonds, then lab-grown is perhaps more ethical.” And because they’re skipping the mining process, these pieces are often more affordable than natural diamonds, which is quite appealing to shoppers as well.

Measure It

To ensure you get the fit right, Yoo suggests pulling out a ruler if the dimensions of the jewelry are stated on the website. “Draw out the rough shape with the actual measurements of the piece on paper,” the designer explains. “Cut it out and try it on to see if the scale and proportions work for you.” It may sound like a silly process to go through, but at least you’ll be confident the jewelry is a good match. This is especially useful if you’re splurging on a ring, as Capó says many pieces can’t be resized. “The structure of the ring and its design might not allow for it.” Therefore, she advises against purchasing the look with the mindset that it can be later altered.

Now that you’ve received a crash course on how to buy jewelry online, ahead, shop of our current favorites from the aforementioned labels.