We’re in the era of nontraditional, unique engagement rings. After all, given that you’ll be wearing the piece for years to come, your rock should align with your fashion sense. For instance, if you’re someone who rarely strays from all-black outfits, a gothic look (think a moody, dark sparkler) may be for you. Or perhaps you’ve always dreamt of a one-of-a-kind antique style, which nowadays is easy to source on sites like 1stDibs and Etsy. Another intriguing look brides are turning to? Mixed metal engagement rings, aka one of 2024’s top trends. Because why choose one color when you can have multiple?

Mona Akhavi, president of VRAI, echoes this sentiment, noting that individuality is a driving force behind the emerging look. “Consumers are seeking customization options to create a unique ring that reflects their style, expression, and vision,” she tells TZR. The expert adds that it’s especially sought-after for those wanting a modern setting that’s versatile for stacking and pairings.

And though it may be rapidly picking up momentum in the bridal space, the style has been around for centuries. “This trend dates back to the early Georgian period, where silver-topped gold first gained prominence,” namesake jewelry designer Briony Raymond says. While, yes, mixed metal engagement rings have been an option for quite a while, they’re now just starting to go mainstream. Akshie Jhaveri, founder and creative director of Grown Brilliance, explains, “Mixed metal engagement rings started gaining popularity in the past few years, especially with couples looking for a more ‘custom’ look and feel for their rings.” And much like Akhavi, she believes part of the allure is due to the fact it can coordinate with a slew of outfits and other jewelry.

Without further ado, take a closer look at the mixed metal engagement ring trend with the 15 styles ahead.