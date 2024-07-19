Accessorizing is fun any time of year — that’s a given. However, one could argue summer is when many bring their sartorial A-game, adding personality to their outfits by way of quirky yet elevated accents. A colorful crochet bucket hat, for instance, lends a crafty, artisanal feel to any ensemble, while a floral printed sock gives an otherwise simple kitten heel a whole new feel. Of course, nothing jazzes up a warm-weather look quite like a bold bauble. Jewelry designers are clearly in alignment, as the summer 2024 trends are more eye-grabbing than ever.

“From what we are seeing, customers want to make a statement by mixing colors, textures, and metals when layering,” explains Jia-Jia Zhu, the founder of Jia Jia. Namesake designer Pamela Love echoes this thought, noting that folks are wearing beads, charms, and other necklaces together. “It’s a vibe that feels like you’re collecting souvenirs and trinkets on your travels that wind up on various chains, ribbons, or cords around your neck,” the expert tells TZR.

That’s not to say there aren’t looks that cater to more simplistic and classic dressers. According to Jessica Klein, the founder and designer of Bondeye Jewelry, there’s a return to elevated basics on the jewelry front. “Sleek stacking rings, substantial chain necklaces, and pavé diamond jewelry have been some of our most popular pieces,” she explains.

Check out a more in-depth breakdown of summer 2024’s jewelry trends, ahead.

Cord Order

As far as trending silhouettes go, Ben Shoppe’s founder, Charlotte Macaulay, is noticing a surge in shorter chains. Or, to be more exact, she says cord styles inspired by the ‘90s are reigning. “[The trend runs the gamut] from simple black cords with a central modern pendant offering a neutral option to colorful choices, which also have a singular central element,” Macaulay tells TZR. “In the more colorful options, you can get a lot of impact in just the cord and pendant alone without wearing a heavy statement necklace, which in reality is not ideal in these hot and humid months.”

Crank Up The Color

Are you a sucker for a bright piece of jewelry in the summer? If yes, you’re in luck because Alison Chemla, creative director and designer of Alison Lou, says its neon styles are bestsellers once the warm months roll around. “Our neon enamel is bright, fun, and adds a pop of color to any outfit,” she tells TZR. Similarly, Colin Lynch, the brainchild of Keane, says, “Color and bold silhouettes used to make the pieces a focal point of an outfit [are popular].” This unique look can be seen in his incredible glass creations (pictured above).

Pearls, Please

One standout trend this summer is the resurgence of pearl jewelry, notes jewelry designer Sophie Ratner. “What's interesting is the playful experimentation with different shapes and sizes of pearls, adding a unique twist to the classic style,” she says. On a similar note, Aureum founder and designer Cassandra DiMicco says the brand’s Seraphine necklace, which features unique freshwater baroque pearls, remains a top seller year after year. “The natural, irregular shapes of the baroque pearls offer a fresh take on the trend, appealing to those looking for something both timeless and distinctive.”

Need For Beads

Striking, playful beads just feel so right for the sunny months. And luckily, Iina Annele, co-founder and designer of Annele, says they’re making a splash this season. “Specifically, colored glass beads feel more unique and captivating than plastic; when they catch the sun, you're immediately lured in with the reflections of light,” she tells TZR. In short, this funky, colorful trend is sure to add character to those summer looks that may be falling a bit flat.

Shore Thing

In case you missed the memo, beachy, sea-inspired styles are garnering attention this summer — and DiMicco, for one, is here for it. “We have had a lot of fun incorporating natural elements like shells, oysters, and other unique stones into our earring designs,” the jewelry wiz says. “These pieces bring a touch of the ocean to any outfit, making them perfect for summer.” Depending on your style sensibility, you can go minimal with Pamela Love’s cowrie ring or over-the-top quirky via NEST Jewelry’s green seashell necklace.

Hello, Yellow

Every season, it seems there’s a certain metal fashion girls flock to. This summer, it’s yellow gold, a sleek look Greg Kwiat, CEO of Fred Leighton, says has been accelerating for some time now. “From light chains and delicate bangles to bolder necklaces, gold jewels really pop in the bright sunlight.” Yes, as he notes, there are various silhouettes to pick from — each of which will make an elevated statement.