The 2024 Holidays Gifts On Fashion Influencers’ Wishlists

by Kelsey Stewart
We all have those people in our lives who are effortlessly cool. They stroll into get-togethers wearing a captivating outfit they “just threw together last minute!” And said look typically involves a soon-to-be-everywhere product (think the latest It sneakers), making them ahead of the style curve. Sound familiar? Well, should you be shopping for one of these trendsetters this holiday season, there’s no need to worry about what to pick out. The industry’s chicest influencers spilled what’s on their wishlist, offering up plenty of inspiration.

One foolproof category to consider gifting this year? Accessories. “They are the pieces that do all the heavy lifting without much thought or effort,” explains New York-based content creator Gabriela Mannix. “No one needs to spend time ruminating over how to make an outfit work when it can be so easy!” This is an especially smart route to take if you’re unsure of their clothing size — or fear the fit may be slightly off.

Jewelry, in particular, is one beloved look Mannix has her eye on this season. “I’m having a ton of fun exploring and educating myself on different periods of estate jewelry, especially cocktail rings,” she notes. “I’ve recently discovered Simon Teakle out of Greenwich, Connecticut, who not only has the most incredible pieces but also does a wonderful job of explaining why they are so special, whether it’s the setting, stone, etc.”

April Lockhart, on the other hand, is asking for decor and gadgets for her space. “The last few years, I’ve been trying to get one big home “treat” each year that feels like something I wouldn’t normally buy myself,” she tells TZR.

Scroll ahead to take a peek at 15 items on fashion insiders’ 2024 holiday wishlists.

Rails
Jodie V-Neck Sweater
$268
Content creator and vintage curator Aarica Nichole is hoping for a high-quality, decadent sweater to see her through the colder months. “I think having a sweater as your pop of color in a neutral-palette outfit under a winter coat is effortlessly chic and a cool way to show off your personality,” she tells TZR.
Love House
Curtain Lamp by Analuisa Corrigan
$2,350
“These lamps have been bopping around my head and feed for the last few years, and I'm still not sick of them,” explains New York-based influencer Robin Reetz. “I even tried to DIY my own version, and let's just say ... it didn't work. This is more of a dream item, but hey — it’s the holidays, so why not live a little?”
Toteme
Chain Stitch Wool Blend Scarf Jacket
$1,130
“I love that this coat is timeless and modern at the same time,” says West Coast content creator Tennille Jenkins. “It’s perfectly adequate for LA winter but also has an integrated scarf that makes it functional when I travel to colder areas.” In short, she says it’s an investment piece she’ll wear year after year.
Louise Roe
Metal Champagne Candle Holder
$184
Amsterdam-based content creator Linda Tol has been eager for a candle holder from Louise Roe. “I’ll enjoy it during the winter months because I spend a lot of time at home,” she says about the decor.
Salomon
XT-6
$200
Rachel Nosco Bierschenk, an influencer in Los Angeles, has taken a liking to Salomon sneakers. “I have been wanting them for a while, but I can never decide on which color to get,” she explains. “This holiday season, I need to finally commit to a pair!”
Mark & Graham
Ruffle Sateen Eye Mask
$19
Ruby Lyn, an influencer who resides in New York, is clamoring for a sleeping mask with her initials on it. “I use a sleeping mask every day, whether I'm traveling or at home,” Lyn tells TZR. “There is something so luxe about having an everyday item personalized, so I think that would be a cute touch.”