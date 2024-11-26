We all have those people in our lives who are effortlessly cool. They stroll into get-togethers wearing a captivating outfit they “just threw together last minute!” And said look typically involves a soon-to-be-everywhere product (think the latest It sneakers), making them ahead of the style curve. Sound familiar? Well, should you be shopping for one of these trendsetters this holiday season, there’s no need to worry about what to pick out. The industry’s chicest influencers spilled what’s on their wishlist, offering up plenty of inspiration.

One foolproof category to consider gifting this year? Accessories. “They are the pieces that do all the heavy lifting without much thought or effort,” explains New York-based content creator Gabriela Mannix. “No one needs to spend time ruminating over how to make an outfit work when it can be so easy!” This is an especially smart route to take if you’re unsure of their clothing size — or fear the fit may be slightly off.

Jewelry, in particular, is one beloved look Mannix has her eye on this season. “I’m having a ton of fun exploring and educating myself on different periods of estate jewelry, especially cocktail rings,” she notes. “I’ve recently discovered Simon Teakle out of Greenwich, Connecticut, who not only has the most incredible pieces but also does a wonderful job of explaining why they are so special, whether it’s the setting, stone, etc.”

April Lockhart, on the other hand, is asking for decor and gadgets for her space. “The last few years, I’ve been trying to get one big home “treat” each year that feels like something I wouldn’t normally buy myself,” she tells TZR.

Scroll ahead to take a peek at 15 items on fashion insiders’ 2024 holiday wishlists.