A guaranteed statement-maker.
Though there are a slew of timeless, age-old baubles (pearl earrings, diamond tennis bracelets, etc.), jewelry isn’t immune to the rapid trend cycle. It’s not uncommon for a specific look to fade away after, say, one or two seasons. Though, that hasn’t quite been the case with pendant necklaces. From ‘90s-inspired cord pieces to sweet heart-shaped silhouettes, the style has been trending for a while now, and it only seems to be getting more in demand.
Namesake jewelry designer Pattaraphan Salirathavibhaga says the look is a great option to add to your rotation. For starters, she tells TZR, “You can have an everyday pendant necklace that can be worn alone and, if the occasion calls for it, layered with other necklaces.” They can also be the main character of your outfit, the expert notes. “On top of that, you can have these pendants in your name, loved ones, or even your zodiac signs,” Salirathavibhaga says. “I think it's the versatility of pendant necklaces and the room to personalize them that allows the style to be popular with a wide range of audiences.”
Scroll ahead to find 11 TZR-approved pendant necklaces on the market, ranging from unique shark tooth looks to dainty floral pieces.
Co-sign the cord necklace revival with éliou’s funky wrap iteration. All eyes will be on the captivating silver brass pendant. And thanks to the versatile silhouette, you can wear this piece multiple ways.
With its khaki color and stone pendant, Heaven Mayhem’s Valentina Necklace will speak to many style sensibilities.
A style that reads both classic and playful? Look no further than La Manso’s pearl necklace, which is adorned with a bright yellow pendant.
Salirathavibhaga says the brand’s soda tab pendants have resonated with customers, and it’s easy to see why. There’s something so fun about jewelry featuring a random object — like, you know, a soda tab.
Now that the holidays are around the corner, consider gifting Brinker & Eliza’s Here's Your Sign Necklace. It’ll be especially great for those zodiac-obsessed people in your life (we all know one).
It’s not every day you see someone sporting a T-Rex necklace. But hey, why not step out of the box and give this whimsical look a go?
According to the product description, Jane Win’s PROTECT Shark Tooth Pendant symbolizes strength and protection. It’s also incredibly chic, thanks to the pearl stones.
For a more minimalist take on the trend, opt for this Completedworks necklace. Sculpted to resemble a flower, the piece is handmade from recycled gold vermeil. Meanwhile, the pearl detail gives the look some polish.
If you need a reminder to eat more veggies, maybe this tomato pendant necklace will do the trick. At the very least, it’ll look cool atop a cozy knit.
Upon first glance, this may not look like a heart — but that’s what makes it so unique. Make this piece even more one-of-a-kind by engraving it with your initials.
If chunky jewelry is your thing, turn your attention to Sézane’s Joseph Necklace. It boasts a thick gold chain and removable charm pendant, perfect for layering with dainty jewelry.