Though there are a slew of timeless, age-old baubles (pearl earrings, diamond tennis bracelets, etc.), jewelry isn’t immune to the rapid trend cycle. It’s not uncommon for a specific look to fade away after, say, one or two seasons. Though, that hasn’t quite been the case with pendant necklaces. From ‘90s-inspired cord pieces to sweet heart-shaped silhouettes, the style has been trending for a while now, and it only seems to be getting more in demand.

Namesake jewelry designer Pattaraphan Salirathavibhaga says the look is a great option to add to your rotation. For starters, she tells TZR, “You can have an everyday pendant necklace that can be worn alone and, if the occasion calls for it, layered with other necklaces.” They can also be the main character of your outfit, the expert notes. “On top of that, you can have these pendants in your name, loved ones, or even your zodiac signs,” Salirathavibhaga says. “I think it's the versatility of pendant necklaces and the room to personalize them that allows the style to be popular with a wide range of audiences.”

Scroll ahead to find 11 TZR-approved pendant necklaces on the market, ranging from unique shark tooth looks to dainty floral pieces.

éliou Eloise Wrap $220 See On éliou Co-sign the cord necklace revival with éliou’s funky wrap iteration. All eyes will be on the captivating silver brass pendant. And thanks to the versatile silhouette, you can wear this piece multiple ways.

Heaven Mayhem Valentina Necklace $110 See On Shopbop With its khaki color and stone pendant, Heaven Mayhem’s Valentina Necklace will speak to many style sensibilities.

La Manso White Crystal Yellow Heart Necklace $110 See On Ssense A style that reads both classic and playful? Look no further than La Manso’s pearl necklace, which is adorned with a bright yellow pendant.

Pattaraphan Neo Pressure Pendant Necklace $325 $228 See On Pattaraphan Salirathavibhaga says the brand’s soda tab pendants have resonated with customers, and it’s easy to see why. There’s something so fun about jewelry featuring a random object — like, you know, a soda tab.

Brinker & Eliza Here's Your Sign Necklace $188 See On Brinker & Eliza Now that the holidays are around the corner, consider gifting Brinker & Eliza’s Here's Your Sign Necklace. It’ll be especially great for those zodiac-obsessed people in your life (we all know one).

Alex Monroe Teeny Tiny T-Rex Necklace $595 See On Alex Monroe It’s not every day you see someone sporting a T-Rex necklace. But hey, why not step out of the box and give this whimsical look a go?

Jane Win PROTECT Shark Tooth Pendant $348 See On Jane Win According to the product description, Jane Win’s PROTECT Shark Tooth Pendant symbolizes strength and protection. It’s also incredibly chic, thanks to the pearl stones.

Completedworks Unity Recycled Gold Vermeil Pearl Necklace $370 See On Net-a-Porter For a more minimalist take on the trend, opt for this Completedworks necklace. Sculpted to resemble a flower, the piece is handmade from recycled gold vermeil. Meanwhile, the pearl detail gives the look some polish.

Notte Jewelry Veggie Pearl Necklace $128 See On Notte Jewelry If you need a reminder to eat more veggies, maybe this tomato pendant necklace will do the trick. At the very least, it’ll look cool atop a cozy knit.

AGMES Small Sculpted Heart Pendant $250 See On AGMES Upon first glance, this may not look like a heart — but that’s what makes it so unique. Make this piece even more one-of-a-kind by engraving it with your initials.