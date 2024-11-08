There’s growing interest in the women’s watch industry. In 2020, New York-based writer and creative consultant Brynn Wallner launched the online platform Dimepiece, a “femme forward” resource for watch aficionados. Meanwhile, this summer, celebrity-favorite jewelry brand Heaven Mayhem made its first foray into the category. And with more buzz around the accessory comes plenty of fresh iterations, like the new wave of leather watches hitting the scene. Thanks to rich colors and sleek silhouettes, the look seems to be on every fashion girl’s mind this season.

Heaven Mayhem’s founder, Pia Mance, for one, has taken a liking to the style — so much so that she decided to design one herself. “I chose to go with leather bands because of their versatility and timeless style,” the Los Angeles-based content creator and entrepreneur tells TZR. “With leather bands, you’re not limited to a singular hardware as you have a range of colors and textures that you can swap in and out based on your outfit or the season.”

Mance adds that the material is super lightweight and soft, so it may be more comfortable to wear compared to other styles, such as a heavy stainless steel band.

Intrigued? If yes, scroll ahead to check out 10 chic leather watches.

Shinola The Shinola Runabout $650 See On Shinola Detroit-based accessory brand Shinola knows a thing or two about luxe watches, as shown here by its Runabout style. Sleek and timeless, the brown leather piece is bound to be a staple for years to come.

Tory Burch Oval Watch $248 See On Tory Burch With its oval shape and sumptuous leather band, this Tory Burch watch is as pretty as it is functional.

Seiko Essentials Watch $215 See On Bloomingdale's Thanks to the dark brown leather band, Seiko’s Essentials Watch may remind you of one your dad or grandpa once wore — but in the best way possible. The shiny gold-tone stainless steel adds a feminine spin to the piece.

Heaven Mayhem The Icon Watch $280 See On Heaven Mayhem “I love seeing customers style The Icon Watch with such sentimental and investment pieces as I know ‘wrist real estate’ is valuable, and it means a lot they chose a Heaven Mayhem piece to add to their stack,” Mance says about the brand’s look.

Ferragamo Soft Square Watch $895 See on Neiman Marcus A red style may not be your first choice, but Ferragamo makes a strong argument for the color. This punchy shade, specifically, will pop against neutral outfits.

Breda Virgil $150 See On Breda Yes, leather watches can cost you a pretty penny — but that’s not to say all pieces out there will take a toll on your wallet. If your budget is under $200, look to Breda’s Virgil look. The lizard-embossed tan band is equal parts chic and cool.

Chopard Happy Sport Rose Gold Diamond & Blue Dial Watch $6,730 See On Neiman Marcus If you’re looking to incorporate an unexpected piece into your collection, this bold blue Chopard watch is just the thing.

Kate Spade Rosedale Black Leather Watch $228 See On Kate Spade Featuring teeny-tiny crystals, Kate Spade’s Rosedale Black Leather Watch will amp up your jewelry moment.

Fossil Harwell East West Leather Strap Watch $160 See On Nordstrom Now this is a watch style you don’t see every day. Fossil’s look boasts a horseshoe-shaped case with a leather strap, which is inspired by equestrian saddles.