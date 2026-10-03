At its core, Hermès is — and always has been — known for its sleek, refined approach to functional style. Rooted in equestrian culture, the label is most recognized for its leather craftsmanship and clean, utilitarian aesthetic. Throughout her 12-year tenure as creative director Nadège Vanhée has successfully managed to take these design codes and meld them with modern precision and a dash of sensuality. For Spring/Summer 2027, however, the French designer leaned into the latter, revealing one of her most uninhibited collections to date.

Indeed, the carefree collection, showcased on Oct. 3, aimed to reflect a sense of “weightlessness” according to the label’s Instagram account. “The shape of air. A hem lifts. A sleeve fills, a vent opens as each garment is gently set in motion. The invisible becomes tangible.”

The breathy new installment stayed true to Hermès’ signature minimalism, with soft, earthy neutrals setting the tone. Ivory and stark blanc sheer, knit sweater dresses draped over suede riding boots and barely there sandals. Icy blue (nearly white) paper-bag waisted trousers were paired with open field jackets, which revealed cropped sheer knit tops and belly-baring tube tops. The label’s signature trench, set in functional khaki with black leather piping, was given a sexy spin, layered over a coordinating button down and statement bordeaux-colored hot pants or thigh-grazing leather shorts.

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Pops of color came by way of waves of orange, yellow, and vibrant red as well as the brand’s iconic hand-painted scarves. The heritage accessory was reimagined as a sexy strapless bandeau, seemingly tied haphazardly around the torso and worn with belted midi skirts that featured leg-positive detailing like mesh bottoms and flapping panels. In Vanhée’s world function can at once be bold, practical, and inviting.

Hermés’ leather heritage was represented in spades — from head to toe. there was the jewelry, which included leather chokers clasped with horsebit hardware and the thick wrist bands, stacked to resemble chic armor. Flat thong sandals were set in buttery black, brown, and nude leather, a fresh take on the “naked” sandal trend trickling down since Chanel’s polarizing style debut for Cruise 2027. The aforementioned riding boots — another traditional Hermès staple — were softened for spring via soft tan suede finishes and more inspired silhouettes and stitching.

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Leather craftsmanship was also reflected in the new handbags showcased, which ranged in size and shape, from the capacious to the compact and convenient. A few standouts were the bucket silhouettes that included both a structured, intentional update to the brand’s Medor style to a softer, more natural form (the beach-friendly crochet style will certainly be an it girl vacation fave in a matter of months).

Ahead, see highlights from the free-wheeling and unapologetically sexy Hermès collection.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images