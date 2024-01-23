January and February are notoriously the gloomiest months of the year. Coming off of the light and bright holiday season, many find themselves tired of their winter wardrobes and lacking in style inspiration. Luckily, this time of year also marks fashion month, which is rife with all manner of designer clothing candy, starting with the most indulgent treat of them all: Haute Couture Week. The unofficial kickoff to the runway season, this exclusive cluster of shows delivers the most aspirational and daring of collections, not to mention the boldest street style from avid attendees. It seems this year’s Spring/Summer 2024 season is no different as the streets of Paris are already being filled with an onslaught of fresh and unique outfits that are bringing some much-needed heat amidst the freezing temps.

Yes, celebrities may be bringing their A-game via headline-making looks (see Jennifer Lopez’s white Schiaparelli coat made of 7,000 real rose petals), but you can’t discount the content creators and industry insiders filling the front rows either. From structured peplum corsets and pink leather opera gloves to dainty pillbox hats and label-laden ponchos, it seems no stone was left unturned at Haute Couture Week. Ahead, see some of the best and brightest looks spotted on the streets of Paris — and check back here through the week, as we’ll be updating this story daily.

Day 1

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Actor and model Heart Evangelista made a case for neutral color-blocking — and fur-covered shoulder pads.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Never underestimate the power of statement trousers, as evidenced by this show-goer, who topped off her raspberry pair with a cozy ivory sweater and classic accessories.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Former model-turned-dentist Jurga Fultinaviciute opted for a structured corset and statement cartwheel hat at Schiaparelli, which brought interest and shape to an otherwise simplistic all-black staples.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Model and entrepreneur Sabrina Dhowre Elba’s chic all-white caftan pant set at Schiaparelli was perfectly accented with black and gold accessories.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Hats are back for winter, and this guest at the Schiaparelli is living proof of that fact.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

The opera glove trend that reigned the red carpets and runways last year seems to be going strong for 2024. This Haute Couture Week guest opted for a bubble gum pink leather pair to make her khaki green pant set stand out.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Influencer and model Caroline Daur displayed how an oversized coat can be transformed into the perfect mini dress outfit, especially when paired with knee boots and a statement gold handbag.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

No pants, no problem. Polish influencer Sabina Jakubowicz opted for sleek black briefs and opaque tights to keep warm under her peplum blazer.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

What does one wear with a fringed Dior poncho? Western-style boots, of course.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Sometimes understated is best, no? Stylist and designer Alex Riviere underscores this point this with her classic fashion girl combo of roomy white button-down blouse and black trousers. The exposed shoulder lends a dash of smoldering energy to the otherwise professional outfit.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Influencer Merve Görgöz embraced the buzziest color of the season. Her head-to-toe red combination delivered equal parts sparkle (via a glittery maxi skirt) and comfort (courtesy of a cozy knit sweater).

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Actor and model Amelie Zilber went for an ethereal lacy maxi dress at Dior, keeping warm with an oversized black blazer. The metallic waist belt gave the look some structure and shape.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Yes, you can do denim at Huate Couture Week. Model Xiayan Guo dressed up her jeans to perfection with a white Oxford top worn open in the front and a cool pinstriped trench thrown overtop.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

German influencer Leonie Hanne’s rust-colored velvet skirt suit at the Schiaparelli show was perfectly accessorized with a poppy red handbag, black headband, and fitted black leather boots.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Maxi skirts and boots make the cutest couple. Case in point: Vogue France Social Media Manager Clémence Mouline embraced the winter trend with a patchwork denim maxi skirt, turtleneck, pea coat, and clunky black moto boots for maximum comfort (and cool points).