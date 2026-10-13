In our Packed To Perfection series, TZR follows industry tastemakers to local haunts and far-flung destinations alike to see — and shop! — what they’re wearing while out and about in the world.

Some people have impeccable taste, whether in fashion or interiors. Kendall Knox happens to have an eye for both. When she’s not building her lifestyle and home furnishings brand, Olive Ateliers, Knox is documenting her casual-cool personal style. Suffice it to say, if there’s anyone who knows how to plan a dreamy vacation, it’s Knox. Take her recent trip to Provence (and down along the Côte d'Azur) as proof. This summer, the tastemaker and her family — husband and business partner Ben, and son Rhodes — traded their stunning California home for the South of France, where the idea for her label was born.

“We keep going back because it is where Olive Ateliers began, in spirit if not on paper,” Knox tells TZR about Provence. For the content creator, the beauty of the region lies in its enduring character. “It is a part of the world that is confident about what time does to things,” she shares. “A stone house is allowed to weather, an inherited table is allowed to mark, and nobody rushes to fix either.” The family stayed just outside Mouriès, in the Alpilles, where, according to Knox, olive groves stretch right up to the door.

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When packing for the trip, Knox approached it the same way she decorates a room: with restraint. In other words, she brought a handful of tried-and-true pieces rather than a suitcase full of options. “The pieces that earned their place all worked twice: a proper straw basket that could carry a market haul at nine in the morning and objects from the bric-a-brac by noon, a scarf that could tie back my hair, or become a belt accessory for a simple dinner dress,” explains Knox. And when traveling with her one-year-old son, the two even share a suitcase.

Ahead, Knox breaks down her laid-back — yet seriously chic — outfits from her recent Provence getaway.

Shopping At Brocante

Courtesy Of Kendall Knox

Naturally, Knox paid a visit to a brocante, a French outdoor antique and secondhand market. “The objects at a Provençal brocante are not curated; they are simply old and waiting,” she says, adding that arriving early is a must. For a day spent browsing vintage treasures, Knox opted for a slouchy baby blue button-up and flowy maxi skirt, both from Dissh.

Stay In A Bastide

Courtesy Of Kendall Knox

Knox and her family stayed at a bastide — a traditional country house, not a hotel, as she clarifies — during their Provence getaway. “Thick limestone built to argue with the heat, shutters thrown wide at dawn and closed by ten, olive groves right up to the property line,” Knox says of the picturesque property. “You wake to the house already at work: linen stiff off the line, a bowl of apricots someone forgot to mention.” While exploring the grounds one day, Knox punched up beige pants and a brown fringe scarf with a lime green top.

A Long Lunch

Courtesy Of Kendall Knox

The best way to enjoy lunch in Provence? “Go late, take the table outside, and let the meal lose track of itself,” Knox explains. For the occasion, she wore a white linen blazer from Zara and a black-and-cream striped hat, allowing her Aperol Spritz to provide a pop of color in photos.

Exploring The Markets

Courtesy of Kendall Knox

“Live like a local and get up early to visit the farmers market,” Knox suggests. “Every village keeps its market to a single morning a week. Go for the melon and the figs and the flowers, and stay because the market is where a town becomes itself.” Her look for said outing? A pale pink shirtdress, Jacquemus printed headscarf, and black leather loafers.

Outing At Valensole Plateau

Courtesy of Kendall Knox

Another piece of advice for anyone traveling to Provence? Time your visit around lavender season. “The lavender turns the third week of June and is cut by the end of July,” explains Knox. “There is a week, sometimes only days, when the air carries weight.” For the occasion, she wore a long white headscarf that photographed beautifully in the wind, along with an orange-and-white striped button-up and white linen maxi skirt.