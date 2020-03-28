When it comes to timeless style, it doesn't get much better than Gwyneth Paltrow. The actor-turned-entrepreneur's personal style has weathered nearly every trend over the past four decades — including glam-punk, princess, and everything in between. Of course, Paltrow's best looks have taken place both on and off the red carpet, all of which showcased her undeniable sense of style, differently. Splicing together elevated cool blue-jean looks with baby pink cupcake dresses, Paltrow has built an ever-growing fashion repertoire and it's well worth taking notes on.

It's hard to say which look is the most imitable. But a foray into her fashion file should always start with the champagne Stella McCartney dress she sauntered in for the 2005 Academy Awards, which forever solidified her place in best-dressed fashion history. A decade prior, she'd be caught jaunting around with Brad Pitt in matching leather jackets. Flash-forward to today, and you'll find a seemingly wiser, chic-er GP, who's entrenched in the wellness world and still stunning in a bra top at age 47.

To reflect on the days back before her "goop" empire, provocative candles, and famous makeup-free parties, continue ahead — and be sure to shop the look for yourself. (Several styles are plucked directly from her super-luxe G. Label.)

