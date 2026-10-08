Not all athletic wear is created equal — some leggings, sports bras, and tees are just good enough to get the job done, while others inspire activity that extends well beyond the gym. Such is the case with the upcoming Ganni and Lululemon collaboration, a true meeting of the minds for fitness enthusiasts and fashion followers. Officially available for purchase on Thursday, Oct. 15, online and in select retail stores, this 22-piece collection of tracksuits, mesh tops, mid-rise tights, and more combines the athletic apparel brand’s technical innovations and the Copenhagen cool girl favorites — brought sharply into focus through an ‘80s dance lens.

This bound-to-sell-out collab looks to two major sources of inspiration: the joy of movement and dance films from the ‘80s, like Footloose, Flashdance, and Fame. “[Eighties] dance movies have been part of my life since I was a child, so they felt like such a natural starting point,” explains Ganni’s Creative Director Ditte Reffstrup. “I’ve always been drawn to the energy, determination, and sense of freedom in those films, and the way dance becomes such a powerful form of self-expression.” What this translates to is Lululemon’s archetypes — like its best-selling Define Jacket and Mid-Rise Tight — and proprietary fabrics reimagined with not only Ganni’s signature prints and trims, but a splash of nostalgia by way of cropped silhouettes, mono-line script logos, and other retro references.

To really drive home the dance aesthetic, the brands brought in two icons of the industry, Flashdance star Jennifer Beals and dancer Mette Towley (aka METTE), to star in the collab’s “Joy Is a Power Move” campaign, which includes a short film that puts these pieces in motion. "It all comes from movement,” says Jonathan Cheung, global creative director at Lululemon. “When we first started talking about the collection, Ditte said her movement practice was dance, and everything flowed from there.”

And while the collection was inspired by dance studios, everything was designed to work outside your preferred fitness routines as well. For example, mix up the track jacket with your favorite pair of denim, or pair the mesh top with a mini skirt and heels — make them your own for on the streets, in the club, or wherever you choose to move.

Below, start adding the full collection to your cart ahead of the Oct. 15 launch to embrace your inner ‘80s dancer — whether you’re taking a Jane Fonda-inspired aerobics class in a full ‘fit or matching a piece with your everyday apparel.