Rihanna and her daughter, Rocki, are back in front of the camera for Dior’s Lady Dior 2027 campaign — adding another entry to their especially fashionable family album.

Photographed by Sam Rock under Jonathan Anderson’s creative direction, the newly released campaign expands on Rihanna’s relationship with Dior, where she has been the face of the J’adore fragrance since 2024, as well as a frequent wearer of the brand for many years prior. While her past J’adore campaigns have been lavishly dreamlike, Lady Dior takes a much more pared-down point of view, offering an intimate glimpse of the superstar’s life as a mother.

In the photos, Rihanna poses alongside a pink Lady Dior bag, with Rocki nestled closely in her arms. The affectionate moments give the campaign a raw, personal quality that feels right at home in Anderson’s vision for the French house, where personality has been at the forefront of his world-building.

In a masterclass of mother-daughter dressing, the Fenty Beauty founder wears an oversized black leather jacket over a dark slip dress, with Rocki on her lap in a miniature jacket of her own. The leather brings a little of Rihanna’s signature edge, offset by the Lady Dior’s delicate pink hue and elegant, boxy silhouette. The styling hints at the duality of modern motherhood, nodding to both Rihanna’s ever-evolving personal style and the many identities mothers keep within that role.

The accompanying film also reunites the singer with Melina Matsoukas, who directed her videos for “We Found Love,” “Rude Boy,” and “You Da One.” The black-and-white scene pulls back from Rihanna holding Rocki, unfolding to a soundtrack of Fela Kuti’s “Lady.”

In another video shared on her Instagram, Rihanna poses nude while holding Rocki, with a black Lady Dior completing the frame.

If their pedigree didn’t already forecast a future in the spotlight, Rihanna’s kids (with fellow musician and fashion enthusiast A$AP Rocky) have been keeping quite the busy calendar. Her son Riot Rose recently landed multiple covers of Arena Homme+, following last month’s Savage x Fenty holiday campaign with his siblings, RZA and Rocki Irish. Rocki also starred alongside her mother on an internet-breaking W cover earlier this year.

(+) Sam Rock/Courtesy of Dior (+) Sam Rock/Courtesy of Dior INFO 1/2

As a mother, mogul, and perennial muse, Rihanna’s multidimensionality shines through these intimate portraits, reflecting the expressive complexity the Lady Dior has always represented. As for Rocki, she’s just getting started.