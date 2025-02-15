When I turned on the Super Bowl LIX game last Sunday to watch Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance, I anticipated the Grammy Award-winning rapper would bring out surprise guests (SZA and Serena Williams) and once again diss Drake — this time in front of 133.5 million viewers. What I didn’t expect was that I’d become utterly obsessed the perfectly-fitting flare jeans he wore. So along with the rest of the internet, I was desperate to ID them. It turns out the jeans in question are a women’s pair from Celine by Hedi Slimane. And thus, my desire to wear the 2000s silhouette was ignited.

While Lamar’s Y2K-inspired flares catapulted the fit’s return to the spotlight, there have been previous signs that their return to relevancy was imminent. Along with Slimane, other top designers have included the style in their recent collections, most prominently Chemena Kamali for Chloé Spring/Summer 2025. Her take on the silhouette leaned more ‘70s, the decade flares first rose to prominence. Meanwhile, Alexa Chung included a bootcut flare in her latest Madewell collaboration.

Whatever decade you want to channel when wearing flare jeans, I’ve rounded up 10 pairs to consider adding to your denim collection. Below, you’ll find options that run the gamut, from the medium-wash ones Lamar wore to studded ones that look like they came from Lizzie McGuire’s closet.

Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Peter White/Getty Images Chloé Spring/Summer 2025.

Celine Marco Jeans $1,200 See On Celine The exact jeans Kendrick Lamer wore for his Super Bowl performance? A pair of Celine women’s flares by Hedi Slimane.

Mother The Weekender Fray $248 See On Mother A deep indigo wash will elevate the frayed hem trend. Case in point: this pair of flares by Mother.

Ética Denim Prairie Reworked Modern Boot $258 $181 See On Ética Denim The tonal patching and inserts are a sophisticated nod to Y2K patchwork. I won’t look like I’m trying to cosplay my high school self when wearing these Ética jeans.

Madewell The Alexa Dream Jean in Outridge Wash $168 See On Madewell Leave it to Alexa Chung to create the perfect vintage-inspired pair of bootcut flares for Madewell collaboration. The black colorway can easily be dressed up or down.

Rolla's East Coast Flare $149 See On Rolla's If you prefer flares with more of a ‘70s vibe, look no further than Rolla’s groovy silhouettes. This pair features a high-waisted slim fit and patch pockets.

Chloé High-Rise Bootcut Jeans $1,290 See On Chloé These faded, raw-hem Chloé jeans are reminiscent of that perfectly worn-in pair you found after hours of scouring the racks at your favorite vintage store. The gold metal snake detail on the belt loop is a unique touch that’s bound to be a conversation-starter.

Cinq à Sept Studded Shailene Pant $395 See On Cinq à Sept Channel your inner Lizzie McGuire by opting for light-wash bootcut flares complete with studs down the sides of the legs.

Levi's Ribcage Bell Jeans $98 $69 See On Levi's You don’t have to wait until the ice thaws to break out the white denim. These cream jeans from Levi’s can be worn now with chunky sweaters and lighter layers come spring.

We The Free Ryla A-Line Jeans $148 See On Free People These belted jeans with seam detailing look like they were plucked from Limited Too – and I’m here for it.