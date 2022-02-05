I’m A Fashion Editor And This Is What I’m Wearing To NYFW

With New York Fashion Week on the horizon, it’s only responsible to plan a few looks for my week of posh-yet-perilous adventures. When I put together a fashion week ensemble, I try to strike the same chords I’d hit when dressing for the everyday — comfort and confidence.

As an Associate Fashion Editor, my job during fashion week is to see as many new collections in one day as possible — which usually means one per hour from about 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. While an altogether rewarding and inspiring experience, my behind-the-scenes access does inevitably involve a lot of hustling around the city with a nearly dead phone, a colony of blisters, and at least two bags of survival gear (including but not limited to a mini hairbrush, a portable phone charger, a sample of perfume). All that to say, function and fashion must merge more effortlessly than ever before in an ideal fashion week outfit. A single look needs to carry me from a coffee preview to a late-night cocktail event and approximately eight places in between (amongst colleagues, influencers, and industry-folk alike, no less). Needless to say, it’s quite a tall order for one outfit.

This season, I’m looking to combine a few of my current wardrobe favorites with some of my most reliable pieces to make new, exciting, and resilient looks that can go anywhere. A few of my non-negotiables for a cold February day in New York include a very warm statement outerwear piece, extremely comfortable shoes, and a tote that is entirely too chic to be called a catch-all. So, if you spot me at a show, you’ll find me with a fun yet sophisticated look that stands the test of time — or at least fashion week.

Below, I’ve shopped out six looks that have it all — function, fashion, and flexibility.

LOOK #1: MAXIMALIST

This playful look includes a couple of my favorite things — an all-over print and bright accessories. A practical boot and mid-size handbag make this ensemble fashion-week-proof by my standards.

LOOK #2: EARLY AUGHTS

This early-aughts inspired outfit is complete with a colorful base and animal-print accessories. A hat is a likely addition to many of my fashion week looks as it keeps you warm and protects against unforeseen elements.

LOOK #3: MONOCHROMATIC

A neutral monochromatic look with textural elements is a chic way to keep it elevated yet trendy. I like this look for the pragmatic platform brogue and the easy yet functional baggy cargo pant.

LOOK #4: UTILITARIAN

Elements of neutral two-tone make this outfit an on-trend utilitarian look. The bucket hat is perfect for protecting against the weather and of course, the oversized tote is a must for a day where I may need my laptop on-hand.

LOOK #5: APRES-SKI

With aprés-ski style everywhere this winter, this look is a sporty, streetwear take on the can’t-miss trend. The exaggerated cargo pant looks to be warm and also waterproof while the puffer vest adds extra insulation.

LOOK #6: SPORTY SPICE

The viral moon boots are guaranteed to make their way to fashion week and this look dresses them up quite nicely. The trucker hat is my favorite part as it’s an updated way to have a bad-hair day and I’m sure one of those is awaiting on the tail-end of the week.