January is when many people make new resolutions and then attempt to stick to them through the next 11 months. For those who live and breathe fashion, perhaps your vows involve test-driving a daring new trend (micro skirts! mini dresses!) or rediscovering your personal style. Regardless, a good way to gather inspiration to reach new goals is by reading up on all fashion news for January 2022. Around this time of the year, brands and retailers are not only dropping new merchandise, but also launching style campaigns to inspire you for the seasons ahead.

For this month, in particular, you’ll find countless winter outfit inspo via The North Face x Gucci’s second drop. (The collection is filled with cozy and logo-heavy puffer coats and hoodies.) Or, if you’re looking to escape the cold with your family by taking a tropical vacation, turn your attention to Solid & Striped. The label just launched a new kids swimwear line, so moms and their little ones can match. Meanwhile, if you’re in need of an undergarment refresh, you’ll be pleased to know that a Savage X Fenty store might be coming soon near you.

Read on to see this month’s buzziest fashion launches, collaborations, and more. There’s plenty of inspiration to be found here.

Savage X Fenty Launches Stores

Rihanna’s lingerie label Savage X Fenty, which launched in 2018, will open its first brick-and-mortar storefront in Las Vegas in January 2022. Following this opening, more stores will pop up in Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and D.C.

Gucci Hosts Pop-Ups For The North Face x Gucci Chapter 2

Courtesy of Gucci/Jalan and Jibril Durimel

To celebrate the second chapter of The North Face x Gucci, the Italian luxury house will host pop-up shops in several locations: NYC, Aspen, Chicago, and Toronto. (You can find your nearest pop-up location here.) In addition to shopping the drop at these places, you can also browse the entire selection online at gucci.com. Fans of the partnership will love the new renditions of outerwear that feature the classic GG monogram in addition to the nature-inspired printed backpacks.

Moncler Grenoble Releases Its Winter Capsule Collection

Courtesy of Moncler Grenoble

Moncler Grenoble launched its special winter capsule collection, which consists of versatile, gender-neutral pieces like lined nylon laqué trackpants and The Mazod jacket. Actress and singer Victoria Song models the collection, which will be available to shop on moncler.com, on mytheresa.com, and select Moncler Boutiques.

Balmain Partners With Barbie On A Collection

Courtesy of Balmain/Rob Rusling

If you want to dress like Barbie IRL, now is your chance. Balmain teamed up with Mattel’s iconic Barbie to debut a limited-edition collection of ready-to-wear and accessories. Jackets and purses are imbued with the doll’s signature pink color and classic pieces from the French fashion house feature both the Balmain logo and Barbie-inspired fonts. To accompany this launch, three one-of-a-kind Barbie and Ken NFTs will be auctioned off, online. They will be wearing looks from the collab and each of the Barbie avatars comes with a bespoke, Barbie-sized Balmain x Barbie ensemble, for a digital and physical pairing.

LOEWE Collaborates With Spirited Away

Courtesy of LOEWE/Juergen Teller

Studio Ghibli fans, prepare yourself for the LOEWE x Spirited Away collection. The capsule consists of ready-to-wear and accessories. You’ll find classic LOEWE styles like the Amazona and the Puzzle bag imbued with iconic Spirited Away animations while ready-to-wear pieces like T-shirts and sweaters all boast motifs from the fantasy film. The collection features several iconic characters throughout, including protagonist Chihiro and sorceress Yubaba.

Apparis Releases A Pet Capsule Collection

Courtesy of Apparis

You love your Apparis outerwear and now, your pup can match you in similar cold-weather gear. The brand debuted a Puppy & Me capsule collection, which includes puffer jackets, scarves, and leashes for your furry BFF. Both of you can stay warm and stylish for winter 2022.

Solid & Striped Launches A New Kids Line

Courtesy of Solid & Striped.

Everyone’s favorite swimwear label Solid & Striped launched a new kids line. The swim pieces range from child-friendly one-pieces and printed swim trunks to petite sunglasses for your kiddos. You’ll even find a pair of tiny Solid & Striped x Freedom Moses slides, so your little one can look stylish at the pool or at the beach. Shop the entire drop on solidandstriped.com.

Vans x Sandy Liang Release Drop 3

Courtesy of Vans x Sandy Liang

Vans and Sandy Liang will drop their third footwear and apparel collaboration on Jan. 28. This collection is inspired by the ‘90s and childhood nostalgia — note the whimsical floral and butterfly prints. Fresh pieces to note from the drop include a brand new Vans silhouette: the Sk8-Hi Tapered Modular. (It’s a high-top shoe with a deconstructed slim collar that has novelty lace trim and a removable outsole.) Don’t sleep on Sandy Liang’s quintessential fleece jacket designs either.