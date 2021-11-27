Yes, Cotton Bras Can Be Sexy & Comfy — Here Are My Favorites

When it comes to my undergarment collection, I own styles that suit my different moods. If I want to feel sexy while wearing a sweater, I go for my lacy burgundy bralette. If I’m hanging out at home and want to feel comfortable, I’ll go with a soft ribbed style. Although it’s important to me to have a variety of bras at my disposal, none feel more versatile and useful than my cotton bras.

This was one of the first styles I invested in as a teenager — silky and lacy pieces intimidated me back then — and is one I continue to rely on without fail when I want a comfortable and supportive fit. “Cotton is breathable and hypoallergenic. It doesn’t irritate the skin like some synthetic fabrics can and it’s also very durable,” says Fleur du Mal founder Jennifer Zuccarini. “Organic cotton is produced without the use of toxic chemicals or GMOs, which makes it safer for people and the environment.”

You’ll notice that cotton undergarments retain a more minimalist, less flashy look yet designs on the market today can feel as alluring as lace delicates. Take Dora Larsen’s use of two-tone colors like pink and red to make a bra feel feminine and romantic or Calvin Klein’s hype collab with Heron Preston. (The orange bralette from this partnership can be styled with jeans and a blazer for a flirty going-out look.)

“Cotton [typically] doesn't have a very sexy reputation, so we thought it would be fun to create a Fleur spin on classic, traditional underwear fabric with our Organic Cotton Collection,” says Zuccarini. The result was a blend of cheeky styles from Fleur du Mal that can be worn every day, unlike your more special-occasion pieces. Ahead, check out my favorite lingerie and loungewear brands that offer both basic and elevated cotton bras.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Love Stories

A place I turn to for charming and delicate undergarments is Love Stories, which is an Amsterdam-based lingerie label. Though Love Stories offers plenty of silky and lacy pieces, you can find more minimalist options like this cotton bralette on its website. Little details such as the mother of pearl buttons, the scalloped edge, and the soft two-tone colors separate this bralette from more mundane options on the market.

Fleur du Mal

You might know of Fleur du Mal for its extremely flirty and silky lingerie pieces, but the brand has a good selection of basics too. Fleur du Mal recently released its first-ever organic cotton collection, which comprises three bras and two panties. This unlined demi bra features underwire cups for support and silk adjustable straps.

Calvin Klein

When in doubt of where to shop for comfy cotton bras, turn to Calvin Klein. In recent seasons, CK has upped its classic offerings with a trendy twist via a partnership with Heron Preston. This U-Back bra from the collab is made from an organic cotton stretch blend and would look so cute styled underneath a blazer. Or if you want to feel more covered up, simply wear it under your favorite tee.

Dora Larsen

What drew me to Dora Larsen, a London-based brand founded in 2016 by Georgia Larsen, were the unique color combinations and romantic undergarment styles. You’ll find bras with teal straps and plum-colored cups or a tri-colored sheer bodysuit that looks playful but also super sexy. (The unexpected shades in each of Larsen’s pieces make them special — and every item is produced in limited quantities.) This cotton underwire bra is OEKO-TEX certified, which means it’s dyed without the use of harmful chemicals that are toxic to the environment.

Eberjey

Eberjey is famous for its Gisele pajamas, but I personally love its undergarment selections even more. The loungewear label offers a mix of neutral-toned bras and undies that feel like a gentle hug on your body. If you’re in the market for a classic cotton V-neck bralette, scoop up a piece from Eberjey’s Pima Goddess collection. The fabric is resistant to pilling, is breathable, and gets softer with each wear.

Intimissimi

For the sporty gals out there, check out Intimissimi’s selection of unpadded triangle bras. The Italian clothing and lingerie brand offers no-fuss undergarment staples at budget-friendly prices. This cotton bra is unpadded yet supportive and features straps that can convert into a racerback style.

Savage X Fenty

Rihanna’s lingerie label needs no introduction. Once you’ve filled up your checkout cart with the more sultry pieces from her line (crotchless panties, anyone?), add some basics in there as well. To start, check out her fast-selling cotton jersey bra — only a few sizes are left in each color. If you need further convincing that this is a must-have bra, it’s tagged as “Rihanna’s Pick.” (I’m sold.)

SKIMS

TZR editors already cosigned several cotton pieces from SKIMS. Its plunge bralette topped the list as a favorite thanks to an overall comfortable fit and the fact it camouflages nicely under white T-shirts and button-downs. The bralette comes in 10 different colors, so stock up!

Wacoal

The beauty of front-closure bras is that you can bypass the whole fumbling with the back hooks scenario. Therefore, if you want a cotton bra in this style, turn to this one from b.tempt'd. The T-shirt bra has an eyelet racerback design and is made of soft stretch foam cups. The hook in the front is the winning design, of course, so you can easily get dressed without breaking out in a sweat.

Baserange

Baserange excels in crafting minimalist clothing with clean lines and easy-to-wear silhouettes. However, don’t sleep on its undergarment offerings. Like its RTW pieces, the bras and panties are free from extra embellishments so what you get is a simple layering piece. Take this mossy green rib bralette, for example, which has a flirty plunging neckline but is otherwise quite minimal in design. The fabric is OEKO-TEX certified, too, which makes it an eco-friendly find.

Knickey

Knickey, founded by Cayla O'Connell Davis in 2018, specializes in organic, fair-trade undergarments. Simply put, the label grows all of its cotton in Gujarat, India while employing eco-friendly methods like abstaining from the use of fungicides and toxic insecticides. Aside from the brand’s do-good mantra, its underwear and bras live up to the comfy hype. They’re perfectly stretchy and once you slip a piece on, it becomes a second skin. Once your bra or panty has seen better days, you can simply recycle it via Knickey’s special program to keep the item out of landfills.