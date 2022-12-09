The beginning of December is always a busy one for many people, with last-minute work deadlines to complete and holiday shopping to tackle. While TZR can’t assist you with the first task (sorry!), we can tell you where to shop for presents or provide endless party outfit inspo for your upcoming events. To make sure you’re covered in the gift area, skip ahead to catch up on all the fashion news for December that TZR deems important. You can find fashion goodies to purchase for your loved ones via the Chloé x Barbour collab, for instance, or, if they prefer jewelry, pick up something from the Pamela Love x Sophia Roe drop.

In addition to pure consumerist indulgence, take the time to read up on important holiday initiatives from your favorite fashion brands. Such as Bottega Veneta, for example, who is spotlighting artisans around the world this month, or La DoubleJ, who’s bringing a bit of Milanese culture and festivity to a shop in the Little Italy neighborhood of New York City. Everyone is pulling out all the celebratory stops before the new year arrives.

Catch up on all the fashion happenings below, and along the way find endless gift-giving ideas too.

Chloé x Barbour Drop A Capsule Collection

Chloé x Barbour

Chloé and Barbour, two fashion power brands, joined forces to create a capsule collection that will entice you to shop. The lineup features three ready-to-wear styles: the Dany coat and Dustyn jacket with ruffle details that are a Chloé signature, and the Hadrien cape. The accompanying accessories include the Edith bag, Mallo boots, the combat-style Noua boot, a silk square scarf, and a bucket hat.

This partnership marks the first time the British heritage brand has worked with a luxury womenswear house on a collection. And according to a press release, there is an extra special meaning here for Gabriela Hearst — Chloé’s creative director — as her father and step-father used to wear Barbour jackets to work on their family’s ranch in Uruguay. You can shop the new drop on matchesfashion.com.

NMIXX’s Campaign With Loewe Is Here

Loewe

Loewe welcomes K-pop group NMIXX as its new global brand ambassadors with a fun campaign launch. The members — Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Jinni, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin — rock key pieces like the folded denim boot from the house’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection in their debut ads for the label. You can check out more photos from the NMIXX campaign on loewe.com.

Reformation Teams Up With Canada Goose

Reformation

In the past, Reformation has collaborated with the likes of La Ligne and Cosabella on special collections, and for this December it is back with another exciting fashion partnership. The label teamed up with Canada Goose for an outerwear collection, which consists of seven pieces that merge Ref’s signature vintage-inspired aesthetic with the Canadian label’s beloved technical outerwear designs. Fans can shop a variety of warm and cozy parkas, vests, and reversible puffers all made from recycled, plant-based fibers. Prices range from $195 to $1,595 and you can purchase the pieces online at thereformation.com or canadagoose.com, in select stores, and at the Reformation x Canada Goose pop-up in Aspen until Dec. 31.

La DoubleJ Gets Into The Holiday Spirit

La DoubleJ

Fashion and homeware label La DoubleJ takes over Caffe Roma in New York City to celebrate the brand’s new Roman Holiday Collection. Not only did La DoubleJ redecorate the entire space with its festive Cherry and Lilium prints, but they also worked with the bakery to create custom La DoubleJ x Caffe Roma cookies for customers. From now until the end of the month, you can drop by the store, located on 385 Broome Street, to check out the decor and walk away with some tasty Italian treats in La DoubleJ printed to-go boxes, of course.

Bottega Veneta Highlights An Important Initiative

Bottega Veneta

For the second consecutive year, Bottega Veneta is partnering with 14 artisans from around the world for the holidays. The initiative, titled Bottega for Bottegas, allows the fashion house to spotlight different artisan products that are inspired by Italian culture to BV customers — think a wooden gelato scooper made in Vermont or a family-owned pasta brand based in Shanghai. You can see the full list of artisans on bottegaveneta.com and for those who are in NYC this season, drop by Bergdorf Goodman as the retailer will have a custom display that pays homage to these small businesses.

Pamela Love & Sophia Roe Launch A Jewelry Collab

Pamela Love

Jewelry designer Pamela Love teams up with chef, activist, and writer Sophia Roe to design a collection of baubles, titled A Closer Look, inspired by earth’s ecosystems. In particular, the duo played off the mushroom motif as evidenced by the hoop earrings with removable mushroom cap charms and the wavy rings that wrap around your fingers. Every piece is crafted from recycled sterling silver (a nod to Roe’s favorite material and the collaborators’ shared dedication to sustainability) with a price range of $280 to $690. Head over to pamelalove.com to add your favorite pieces into your virtual checkout cart.

MSGM & Cucchi Offers A Holiday Surprise

MSGM

Fashion label MSGM taps into December’s festive spirit by partnering with iconic Milanese pastry shop Cucchi on a special project. The collab offers limited-edition clothing, accessory, and lifestyle items as well as panettone enclosed in MSGM designed wrapping. You can easily shop the capsule on shop-msgm.com or at select MSGM flagship stores while the panettone will be available on pasticceriacucchi.it and at the Cucchi shop.

Longchamp Celebrates Its Fall ‘22 Collection

Owen Kolas & Marc Patrick/BFA.com for Longchamp

On Dec. 8, actors Lana Condor (above) and Alyah Chanelle Scott attended an intimate dinner hosted by Longchamp in the Hollywood Hills. Guests helped the label celebrate its Fall/Winter 2022 collection and its next generation of handbags like the Box-Trot. The event’s theme was Rendez-Vous Au Sommet, a nod to the luxurious chalet experiences in the Alps, and attendees enjoyed wintery elements like a themed photo opp that replicated a ski gondola.

Linda Rodin Debuts Denim

Linda Rodin

Fashion and beauty entrepreneur Linda Rodin is back with a new project: she launched her own line of denim dubbed LINDA HOPP this month. The style guru shares on her website that she’s been wearing Levi’s since she was 5 years old and is a huge fan of “anything and everything” denim. Fans of Rodin can expect her denim pieces to be as unique and statement-making as her personal style — the lineup offers extreme bell bottom pants, a fishtail skirt, and printed cuffed jackets.