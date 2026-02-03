Fashion Month Spring/Summer 2026 delivered one of the most memorable seasons in recent years, thanks to a wave of creative director debuts — Chanel! Loewe! Dior! Naturally, expectations for the Fall/Winter 2026 season are especially high. Spoiler: There will be plenty of sartorial magic, at least on the sidewalks, that is. From fashion directors to content creators, insiders predicted the street style trends set to reign supreme in the upcoming weeks.

With the especially frigid forecast this winter, experts underscore the importance of functional, chill-proof outfits. “The freezing weather in New York will undoubtedly influence how people dress, likely with a noticeable shift towards more practical choices this season,” explains Net-a-Porter’s Chief Buying and Merchandising Officer Brigitte Chartrand, who adds that statement outerwear is poised to be ubiquitous. Kate Davidson-Hudson, the founder and CEO of AI-powered luxury shopping platform Vêtir, echoes her, predicting a surge in bold shearling and faux fur coats. “Think unexpected pops of color, graphic or animal prints, and exaggerated, oversized shapes,” she tells TZR. “Novelty faux fur in particular feels primed to be a standout, offering both warmth and a high-impact visual that photographs well and feels fun rather than purely functional.”

What other trends are guaranteed to take over the street style scene over the next month? Ahead, those in the know share five looks they’re betting big on.

Bold Outerwear

How to brave the cold without skimping on style? In comes to play eye-popping outerwear, from fuzzy materials to bright colors. And it won’t be just straight-off-the-rack coats this season. “I’m almost positive that vintage fur will be a leading trend on the streets,” notes influencer Karen Blanchard. Fellow content creator Gabriela Mannix agrees. “I imagine a lot of vintage printed calf hair coats and estate furs that feel collected and not rapid-fire acquired.”

Playful Prints

One way to stand out on the sidewalks is in an attention-grabbing pattern. “I anticipate lots of playful prints and textures this season, including polka dots, stripes, jacquards, and bold color blocking, as we see people lean into dressing with a sense of fun and individuality,” says Davidson-Hudson. Don’t be surprised if you see attendees doubling down on striking motifs, either.

Statement Jewelry

When it comes to jewelry these days, more is more. And content creator Julia Corot Comil predicts the maximalist mindset will spill over into street style during fashion week. “Statement jewelry will play a key role, with oversized bracelets worn over outerwear set to be everywhere, alongside pendant necklaces featuring tassels or bold silver accents to bring added drama to the silhouette,” the Los Angeles–based influencer says.

Skater Girl Vibe

Caroline Maguire, Shopbop’s senior fashion director, is also spotting a resurgence of the skater girl aesthetic — one she predicts fashion insiders will fully embrace in the weeks ahead. “Lots of low-rise, vintage wash denim, baseball sleeves, Vans, and retro-inspired frames,” she tells TZR about the vibe. “One thing I know for sure is that the looks won’t be boring!” So go ahead, channel your inner Avril Lavigne.

Unexpected Headwear

Davidson-Hudson points to funky headwear as an accent to watch out for. “From silk kerchiefs styled in fresh ways to classic pillbox hats and newsboy caps, there’s a renewed interest in finishing a look from the top up,” the expert notes. “It’s an easy way to add personality and intention to your winter look.”