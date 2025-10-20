For the past few seasons, soft, minimalist-approved shades have stolen the spotlight. Not to sound like a broken record, but butter yellow has been nearly inescapable for what feels like forever now. And lest we forget about powder pink — a sweet, feminine shade that emerged at the beginning of the year. As for this season? The hues du jour are much ... brighter. Enter the violet color trend. A notch more vibrant than autumn’s traditional burgundy and pumpkin spice color palette, the shade gained momentum on the Fall/Winter 2025 runways at shows like Ulla Johnson and Anna Sui.

Sure, it may not sound like the easiest color to incorporate into your wardrobe; however, Leatrice Eiseman, the executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, believes otherwise. “Violet is what is termed a 'complex' color, meaning that it has several undertones that enable the wearer to combine it with many other colors,” she tells TZR, highlighting the shade’s versatility. “It’s an intriguing hue that allows us to get more creative with the way we put a wardrobe together and give a different ‘slant’ to what we usually do when mixing pieces.”

Yes, there’s ample opportunity to experiment with the color this fall, confirms stylist Renée Lara. Take note: There’s not necessarily one shade of violet — it can range from deep, sultry tones to soft, pastel-looking hues. “Whatever your choice, blend it into your wardrobe in a style that’s uniquely yours,” suggests Lara. “I love blouses or tees, velvet blazers, silk slip skirts, or corduroy pants with a hint of violet,” the stylist adds. Or, ease into the color trend by way of a violet accessory, such as a handbag or pump.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images Eager to give violet a try this season? If so, scroll ahead for 10 pieces to consider adding to your rotation.

Zara Gathered Halter Maxi Dress $70 See On Zara If you’re into a dark, moody shade of violet, slip into this Zara halter maxi dress for an upcoming special occasion.

Bao Bao Issey Miyake Carat Mini Bag $495 See On Issey Miyake Break up an all-black outfit with this splashy purple mini bag from Bao Bao Issey Miyake.

Ulla Johnson Rea High Waist Midi Skirt $520 See On Ulla Johnson Stand out in a sea of neutral suits in the office with Ulla Johnson’s bright violet high-waist midi skirt. Opting for the matching pullover will earn you extra style points.

David Yurman Marbella Pendant $5,500 See On David Yurman David Yurman’s violet pendant will add an unexpected burst of color to your gold or silver jewelry look.

Valentino Silk Satin Wide-Leg Pants $2,100 See On Mytheresa Silk pants are the next best thing to pajamas, and this Valentino iteration is a glamorous option.

Kiki De Montparnasse Violet Satin Trimmed Bra $250 See On Net-a-Porter Here’s an idea: For a night out, layer a V-neck sweater over a lace violet bra for a fun peek-a-boo moment.

The Attico Cone-Heel Open-Toe Mules $1,041 See On Farfetch Step outside your comfort zone — quite literally — with these striking open-toe mules. Make them fall-apt with the addition of a cozy cashmere sock or sheer tights.

Rat & Boa Ember Shirt Dress $335 See On Rat & Boa With see-through fabric and a slinky silhouette, Rat & Boa’s shirt dress is just the right amount of sexy.