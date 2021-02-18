Ella Emhoff Just Made Her Modeling Debut In Next Season's Must-Have Coat

New York Fashion Week is all virtual, which makes it easy to miss an event if you're not glued to your computer screens. Just in case you didn't hear the latest news, here's what you should know: Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff made her modeling debut for Proenza Schouler's Fall/Winter 2021 collection. On Feb. 18, the 21-year-old surprised the virtual audience by walking in the socially-distant presentation and showcased not one, not two, but three different outfits from the New York-based label. Her runway appearance came a month after she signed with IMG Models.

For one of her first looks, Emhoff modeled a gray wool coat and gray pants, the brand's new Pipe Bag, and shearling slippers. Her second outfit was also a muted tonal look, consisting of a navy trench coat styled with a yellow printed turtleneck. For her final ensemble, Emhoff debuted a black wool suit set, which promptly will remind you of Vice President Harris' more buttoned-up work ensembles. However, the set Emhoff wore contained cool styling details that would surely not be HR-approved in Congress. Her pants featured a slashed waist design and Emhoff modeled the single button blazer sans shirt.

According to a statement from Proenza Schouler, the Fall/Winter 2021 collection, is meant to "comfort, inspire, and empower the modern-day woman." Design duo Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez presented power pieces such as sharp suiting, leather separates, and enveloping knitwear to paint an effortless way for one to get dressed next season. One wonders if Emhoff will work these new staples into her own closet, perhaps for future events alongside her stepmom and dad aka Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Scroll through to get a closer look at Emhoff's runway outfits. If you spot a piece or two you like, you can sign up pre-orders on proenzaschouler.com.

Emhoff continues to have notable coat moments even in the modeling world. (If you remember, her embellished Miu Miu coat on Inauguration Day back in Jan. 20 went viral.) Here, she shows off Proenza Schouler's Fall/Winter 2021 gray wool outerwear, which was layered over a pair of wide-leg wool trousers of the same hue. Proenza Schouler's popular Rondo slippers come in a new cream shearling option and the brand's new Pipe Bag served as the finishing accessories.

To make a navy leather trench coat pop, take note from Emhoff and style a yellow multi-print turtleneck top underneath.

Emhoff channeled her stepmom in a sleek power suit with a dynamic fashion twist. The black technical wool blazer was paired with matching slashed-waist wool pants.

