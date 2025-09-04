It’s easy to become overwhelmed by the barrage of beautiful interior design on your social media feed — much of which feels anything but accessible. And it’s not just a matter of affordability: The constant shifting of trends often makes decorating (or redecorating) your space feel like a daunting task. Where to get started? Where to splurge? Where to save? Before you panic, just start with something simple, like 2026’s biggest home decor trends. According to experts, the latest designer-approved themes make creating a more refreshed and personalized pad an option for all sizes, styles, and budgets.

From cottagecore to color-drenching to post-modern pastel, TikTok has no shortage of buzzwords for trending decor, but interior designer Taniya Nayak predicts that we’ll soon see a shift away from more novelty aesthetics that are hot for a moment but might not stick around too long. Instead, what’s coming down the pike has a lot more lasting power. “We all love a trend moment, but themes feel like you’ll have more longevity,” Nayak says. And because these in-demand themes are less niche, they’re inherently more adaptable — meaning there are versions for renters and reno-lovers alike, those who want to invest in expensive pieces designed to endure and those who don’t have as much to spend, and teeny-tiny dwellings as well as sprawling ones.

As proof, Nayak recently partnered with everyone’s favorite affordable retailers (and recent TikTok obsessions) T.J. Maxx and Marshalls to break down what you’re going to see everywhere in 2026 and beyond, plus how to get the look at every price range. Learn all her pro tips ahead and get a jumpstart on creating a space worth coveting.

Warm Minimalism

Think of warm minimalism as “bringing sexy back to beige,” Nayak says. This update on the ongoing minimalism movement is focused on a more sensory, tactile design experience with a mix of textures, the expert explains. “You have materials like mohair, bouclé, and imperfect surfaces that add that sensory feeling.”

Of course, this can be as simple as layering a cozy faux-fur throw over your neutral-colored sofa or swapping out a chrome side table for one made of distressed wood — all keeping with a mixed yet tonal palette as opposed to only white or off-white. However, if you’re game for a more involved DIY project, Nayak suggests trying a hand-troweled plaster effect on your walls. “It’s so imperfect, you really can’t screw it up,” she tells TZR.

Natural Comfort

Another theme aimed at creating a warm and welcoming environment, natural comfort incorporates more saturated colors than its cousin, warm minimalism. And according to Nayak, these earthy tones — think moss green or burnt sienna — are balanced by contrastingly modern and high-shine accents like a lacquered coffee table or brass sconces.

Want to start small? Pick up some textiles in those cozy, grounded hues (like a sheet set or a throw pillow), then accent with dark, glossy decor pieces like a a organically shaped ceramic dish, all of which can easily be swapped out if you want to try another theme down the line.

Biophilic Beauty

With more and more people aiming to make their home feel like a staycation, biophilic design concepts show no sign of slowing down. “I think this is a trend that’s never going away,” Nayak says. “I love bringing that earthiness with the rattan and greenery — even if it’s fake greenery!” And good news for those without a green thumb: Faux plants and trees are more natural looking than ever and available at some of the most popular decor retailers, including T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, where the designer stocked up on olive trees for her Boston-based Italian restaurant.

Besides plants (real or otherwise), another way to get this look is adding in natural, earthy materials like jute, sisal, linen, and bamboo. Woven baskets add in this texture while offering storage, and lighting fixtures and rugs instantly transport you to a tropical respite like Tulum.

Functional Luxury

Functional spaces — like your bathroom and kitchen — deserve a little luxury, too, and Nayak believes this will be a big theme going into 2026. “The way we’re doing that is we’re adding little table lamps into the kitchen, we’re updating the details — the hardware, the faucets,” she explains. “Just adding that glam, like a gold or marble detail.”

This look in particular is very conducive to renters or those who don’t want to make a big commitment, since this luxurious effect can be achieved through small accessories alone. So if you don’t have the ability or desire two switch out your fixtures, simply sprinkle in those luxe materials through serveware, candle holders, or layered lighting that doubles for setting a more romantic mood.

Bespoke & Artisan Spaces

Art — whether on your walls, on your table surfaces, or on your shelves — is one of the best ways to personalize your space. However, as Nayak explains, it’s also one of the most daunting types of decor to shop for. “It’s like trying to choose what tattoo to put on your body,” she says. “It feels like such a commitment level when it starts, but once you can get the ball rolling and find art that is within your price range, you’re on track.” Her advice? Find a piece that speaks to you, whether in a store or on your travels, and build up from there.

Maximalists can go for one massive statement piece or a gallery wall (FYI, you can source budget-friendly options from stores like T.J. Maxx and Marshalls). To incorporate art or handmade objects in a more subtle way, a funky thrift store find or a colorful coffee table book is a simple way to add creative impact and personality.