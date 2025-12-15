When I was 14, I promised myself I would live in sunny Los Angeles one day. Fifteen years later, I finally made the move, saying goodbye to New York City after a decade to chase that long-held dream. Relocating across the country on my own was daunting, but six months in, I can say I’ve never been happier. A big part of that comes down to living alone for the first time in an apartment I absolutely adore. As someone who has always had a passion for interiors, designing my LA space has been a highlight of my journey here so far.

During my ten years in New York, I never fully committed to decorating a place. Between rent hikes and rotating roommate situations, moving around was the norm. (I lived in five different Brooklyn apartments over the course of seven years, which, in hindsight, is quite extreme.) I did eventually invest in a few special pieces while living in my last New York apartment, including a vintage ’80s dresser and nightstand, a Dusen Dusen checkered duvet, and a sculptural floor lamp from The Break. Still, when it came time to move west, I knew it would be best to sell those pieces for a clean slate (tears were almost shed as I bid adieu to them) rather than ship them across the country.

(+) Courtesy Of Kelsey Stewart (+) Courtesy Of Kelsey Stewart INFO 1/2

Because I work remotely and spend a lot of time at home, creating a space that felt cozy and mood-boosting was non-negotiable. I leaned into elements that have always ignited joy: bright colors, bold patterns, and playful, quirky objects. As an avid vintage shopper, I sourced many pieces locally from secondhand shops like Revival Furniture, the Rose Bowl Flea Market, and Facebook Marketplace. For the rest, I turned to trusted home brands including Dusen Dusen, Piglet In Bed, Schoolhouse, and Tarta Gelatina.

Ahead, a closer look at my newly designed Los Angeles apartment, along with shoppable finds in case anything sparks inspiration.

Bedroom

Courtesy Of Kelsey Stewart

Mixing prints has always been my thing, not just in my wardrobe but throughout my home. In the bedroom, I paired Piglet In Bed’s light purple striped duvet with a multicolored, patterned Ruggable rug. I’m also drawn to quirky shapes, which is why a wavy floor lamp and a swirly ottoman ended up sharing a corner. I wanted every room to feature at least one vintage piece, so I sourced a sculptural arched headboard from the ’80s on Facebook Marketplace. A dusty pink side table and a vintage gold lamp finished the space.

Living Room

(+) (+) Courtesy Of Kelsey Stewart INFO 1/2

Confession: most of my days are spent working from this corner of the Cozey sofa. (Like, well, right now.) The name lives up to the hype. And as someone with a dog and a tendency to spill, I appreciate how easy it is to clean. My pup clearly agrees, especially when it comes to Cozy Earth’s Bubble Cuddle blanket. The colorful rug was a true curbside find, rescued and thoroughly cleaned with a rented steam cleaner. A heavy ’70s glass table anchors the room, while vibrant vases and pillows punch up the space.

Kitchen

(+) Courtesy Of Kelsey Stewart (+) Courtesy Of Kelsey Stewart INFO 1/2

This is where I fully leaned into DIY mode. Yes, that is a light blue refrigerator. Since the apartment didn’t come with one, I bought a secondhand black fridge on Facebook Marketplace and decided to paint it rather than wallpaper it. The process was far less intimidating than expected. For an apartment-friendly backsplash, peel-and-stick tiles from Amazon did the trick, imperfections and all. I even covered the dark granite counters with marble contact paper for a lighter look.

A checkered rug from the Schoolhouse and Clare V. collaboration added personality, as did Dusen Dusen’s striped canisters. Then there’s my beloved coffee corner. Two machines may seem excessive, but hear me out. The Fellow brewer makes my morning cup of joe, while the Philips espresso machine is reserved for afternoon iced lattes. In the long run, it’s a better financial option than a coffee shop run.

Office

Courtesy Of Kelsey Stewart

Pro tip: If you ever buy tile furniture on Facebook Marketplace, bring backup. This desk was incredibly heavy, but completely worth the effort (and sweat). The real star of the room is the floral Marimekko wallpaper, which transforms the space. After eyeing the viral Urban Outfitters bookshelf for years, finally getting my hands on one felt like a small victory. A bright red Schoolhouse mirror and a custom Colours of Arley dog bed added even more visual interest.

Makeup Vanity

Courtesy Of Kelsey Stewart

The apartment came with a small vanity area, which felt like a rare luxury coming from New York. I added a playful runner from Tarta Gelatina to bring in color, and the Jelly Worm pattern immediately stole my heart. To finish things off, I installed a Tulip lampshade that requires no electrical work and instantly softens the space.