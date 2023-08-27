Feel free to disagree with me, but fall is the most wonderful time of the year to get dressed. Picture this: It’s a brisk late Saturday morning in October, and you’re picking out a cute look for an afternoon around town. That snuggly cashmere sweater you lean on season after season? An obvious choice. And those toasty fur-lined clogs definitely deserve to be seen, too. Perhaps the best part about putting together a cold-weather outfit, though, is choosing a handbag. That’s because you’ll find the season’s styles come in unique textures and rich shades — and this year’s offerings are no different.

A luxe leather shoulder bag, for example, is a non-negotiable for off-duty outings when you want to look put together. (Psst, we think this Prada Fall/Winter 2023 geometric-shaped design will be a style-crowd favorite this coming autumn.) If your work tote could use a replacement, look no further than J.Crew’s Berkeley Bucket Bag, which will house everything you need for the office (i.e., laptop, chargers and an already-made Trader Joe’s lunch). Bonus: The tote features calf hair on one side and leather on the other, so you essentially have two styles in one.

For more options to shop, TZR editors gave the low-down on their need-to-have fall styles ahead.