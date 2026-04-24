It’s safe to assume that celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger has her hands full ahead of the May 1 premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2. Her client, Meryl Streep, who has been on a month-long global press marathon, has already worn at least 12 different looks since the tour began. And while Streep isn’t a “devil” in real life, she sure is leaning into the part sartorially. Her latest looks have been so Miranda Priestly-coded, whether it’s a Chanel by Matthieu Blazy red and white skirt suit, a Givenchy by Sarah Burton leather cape, or a bevy of custom red Prada pantsuits — Erlanger obviously understands the assignment.

With so much anticipation and engagement surrounding the new film (just take one look at the list of brand collaborations), it’s clear that this is going to be one of the biggest box-office and retail opportunities we’ve seen in awhile. It’s also worth mentioning that post the 2023 Barbie-core phenomenon, there is almost this expectation that fans will be dressing up for the big screen again.

To that end, Erlanger decided to team up with TJ Maxx to offer some go-to style tips and tricks to help get fans ready for opening weekend. “I think one of the easiest ways to tap into the excitement around the movie is to get dressed up when you go see it,” Erlanger tells TZR. “Everybody can participate in the sort of fashion, runway experience by playing into this new trend of getting dressed up when you go see the film,” she continues.

Stylist Micaela Erlanger KT Merry

The first movie plays a major role in how people, including Erlanger, are interpreting TDWP2 motifs this time around: think cerulean blue, red, and black — but there are still elements of Streep’s personal style mixed into her styling strategy for promo. “We've been having a lot of fun with textures, shapes, silhouettes, and leaning into the idea of power dressing,” Erlanger says.

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Erlanger has direct access to so many designer pieces for Streep, which is precisely why she decided to partner with TJ Maxx. “There are so many coveted brands that are available at TJ Maxx that allow you to really mix, and play and put together an incredible outfit.”

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When asked what her TJ Maxx shopping list would consist of to channel Streep, Erlanger replied, “I think that it would involve a lot of exciting accessories: So think statement shoe, a bold piece of jewelry, a fabulous handbag, and sunglasses.” Erlanger is confident that you can find everything you need at TJ Maxx in order to dress like your best self — including, potentially, a certain sweater that resembles the Andy Sachs original from 2006.

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“Oh, and maybe a touch of cerulean. I love a little hint of blue, as you've seen, and we know Miranda and Andy do too,” Erlanger added.

Shop Micaela’s TJ Maxx Edit