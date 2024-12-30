In early 2022, Vogue published an article titled “Are We Ready for a Ballet Flat Comeback?” And, well, the answer was clearly a resounding yes, as every fashion person began endorsing the footwear. It also doesn’t hurt that designers have breathed new life into the classic silhouette, offering everything from mesh pairs to stud-adorned styles. As for this winter, it seems glove flats are on track to becoming the look du jour. That’s right, they’re exactly how they sound — shoes that fit your feet like a glove.

“The influence of quiet luxury and celebrity street style further elevates glove flats as a marker of taste, especially when associated with certain designers,” explains Katherine Theobalds, the founder of Zou Xou. And she’s giving credit where credit is due; the expert cites Lemaire and Martiniano as pioneers of the trend. “[Maison] Margiela’s Tabi ballet flats also contributed to this aesthetic shift,” Theobalds adds. “These designs have undoubtedly inspired countless iterations across the fashion industry, with studio mood boards plastered with images of international cool girls wearing them.”

For instance, on the Fall/Winter 2024 runways, designers like Tibi and Marni put their own stamp on the silhouette. The former served up understated pairs with tiny square toes, whereas the latter presented unexpected designs, including a paint-like style.

Another major selling point, according to Theobalds, is that glove flats fill a unique niche in everyone’s wardrobes. “They offer the functionality of a flat shoe but with an elevated aesthetic that sneakers can’t quite achieve,” she explains. “While toe cleavage may be making a comeback, glove flats seem poised to remain a staple for a certain kind of woman.”

On board with the look? If so, scroll ahead to find 10 of the best glove flats on the market right now.

Zou Xou Glove Flat $245 See On Zou Xou Style idea: Wear Zou Xou’s cream flat with bright socks. Everyone will be glancing down at your feet.

Proenza Schouler Glove Eel-Skin Slippers $436 See On Farfetch Proenza Schouler is another designer co-signing the trend. Made with eel skin, the label’s iteration here is especially luxe (and quite unique).

Dear Frances Balla Mesh $445 See On Dear Frances The mesh flats craze doesn’t seem to be fading away in 2025. Pair Dear Frances’ fan-favorite version with a cashmere sock until the weather warms up.

Everlane The Day Glove $138 See On Everlane If you’re getting tired of slipping into your go-to black flats, why not experiment with an olive green shade? The hue will still work with neutrals and bright shades.

Jeffrey Campbell Fathom Flat $130 See On Nordstrom For those who regularly go into the office, reach for these tan-colored beauties in the coming months (new year, new work looks).

HVÓYA Origami Ballerinas $340 See On HVÓYA The lace-up detail on HVÓYA’s flats lends flair to the otherwise pared-back look.

Mansur Gavriel Glove Flat $445 See On Nordstrom Thanks to the soft lambskin leather and split toe detail, Mansur Gavriel’s style feels dressy enough for a wedding or swanky evening out.

Aeyde Delia Leather Ballet Flats $345 See On Aeyde Looking for a pair with a super low chunky heel? Aeyde’s creamy white style here is an excellent contender.

Camper Casi Myra $160 See On Camper A bright shoe — like these green flats — is the perfect way to add a subtle splash of color to a neutral winter outfit.