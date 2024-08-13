Though they often hide underneath clothing, intimates are a key component to every outfit. Or, as Vancouver-based brand Smith Bowen’s founder Renée Rechtschaffner, phrases it to TZR, “Lingerie or underlayers are the first garments you put on in the morning and wear continuously throughout the day.” With that in mind, uncomfortable, not-so-cute silhouettes simply won’t do. The industry’s emerging lingerie brands clearly agree, as they’re offering must-have bras, thongs, and more underpinnings that cater to every shopper out there.

Best of all, each of these up-and-coming labels is bringing something fresh and innovative to the table. Founded in 2020, Smith Bowen, for instance, is shaping up to be a leader in eco-friendly undergarments. “With great concern over the state of the environment and the impact fashion has on the planet, I decided to create a non-toxic, low-impact lingerie line that would appeal to the conscious customer,” Rechtschaffner says. As such, the label sources and uses only organic, chemical-free materials and natural fibers.

Then there’s Cuccia, a brand filling the gap in the market for high-cut thong silhouettes inspired by the ‘80s and ‘90s. “I noticed that many women on social media were trying to recreate this look by lifting up their underwear on the sides of their hips because they couldn’t find this true high-cut style,” explains founder Rachel Cuccia. “After talking to other women, I realized I wasn’t alone — many of us wanted this style but couldn’t find it. I searched everywhere for the perfect piece, but anything close was always made from synthetic fabrics, came up too high in the back, or didn’t offer everyday comfort.” This led her to launch Cuccia, which specializes in the cheeky briefs.

Scroll ahead to read up on the emerging lingerie brands changing the intimates industry.

Smith Bowen

“We want to help lead the trend away from plastic of any kind, including fabric, trims, lace, or packaging,” Rechtschaffner explains. “It’s a big, complicated problem that requires many levels of change.” In order to fulfill this mission, Rechtschaffner creates biodegradable products, utilizing rubber elastics and plant-based botanical dyes that don’t contribute to landfills. Even when it comes to shipping the pieces, the brand uses earth-friendly practices, such as offering compostable mailers. As for its most sought-after styles? Rechtschaffner says customers can’t get enough of its bloomers. “They want something different from shorts, and these are ultra-feminine and fun.” Its Moon Dust Bra is another best-seller. “With the popularity of Bridgerton, this balconette-style bra fits right in.”

Du Ciel

Du Ciel, a Düsseldorf-based luxury lingerie and swimwear brand, was created by former pole dancer Maria Sinkovskiy in 2019. “It started in a place of darkness and grew into something beautiful,” she tells TZR. “There wasn’t a moment where I felt like I had to launch it — it just happened. No roadmap, no degree, just instinct — it came very naturally.” Though the label makes frilly ruffled and see-through mesh bras, Du Ciel is most lauded for its teeny-tiny Caviar thong. “I originally thought people would gravitate towards comfort, and we did create pieces with that in mind, but the Caviar String is proof that less can be more,” the founder notes. “Also, I have to say, I wear it often, and it is, in fact, comfortable. It’s barely there, yet it says so much.”

Cuccia

As mentioned, Cuccia debuted her namesake brand after failing to find any labels with ‘80s and ‘90s-inspired undies. “What may seem like basic, essential shapes at first glance are actually meticulously bold cuts that I’ve spent years perfecting,” she says about her signature silhouette. “Each design is developed with the goal of wanting yourself and undies to be seen while also ensuring ultra breathability and comfort.” Shoppers are clearly on board with this mission, as Cuccia says its high-cut thongs have become a fan favorite. “Cuccia’s thongs merge the perfect sensual lingerie silhouette with the natural, comfortable, and breathable qualities needed for everyday wear — even to the gym or under your favorite dress.”

Kat Zarra

After a decade of working in the apparel manufacturing and production industry, eponymous designer Kat Zarra struck out on her own in 2020, introducing her brand to the world. What sets the label apart from the rest? The use of jewelry throughout the collections. Ethically made in New York, a selection of its bras and underwear boast handmade recycled brass details. “I like to incorporate natural and earthy imagery into the hardware — when you slip into one of my pieces, the chunky organic metal should feel like you’ve returned from an exotic trip while gold toned exotic souvenirs dangle off your gorgeous body,” she says on the brand’s website.

Underdays

The search for the perfect pair of briefs is over, thanks to Underdays. As it happens, Amelie Salas, co-founder and director of the brand, says the lightbulb moment for Underdays happened after she and her now-business partner, Oria Mackenzie, left an underwear sample sale feeling utterly uninspired. “We both wondered why women are still forced to choose between uncomfortable, overly sexualized lingerie and bland, uninspiring basics?” From there, the brand was born in December 2021, with the intention to “craft a progressive and aspirational underwear brand that resonates with the modern woman,” explains Salas.

Since day one, Salas says its Everyday Collection, which features a high-waisted style, thong, briefs, and cheeky silhouette, has been especially in demand. “Women are looking for stylish, durable essentials over uncomfortable, sexy lingerie — we can barely keep it in stock,” she notes. And it’s no wonder why the assortment has remained a bestseller over the years. “Designed in collaboration with female health experts [like a gynecologist], it offers 12 hours of breathability to protect your intimate health.”