The classic white tank top was perhaps the biggest — and most unexpected — trend to come out of 2022. Though simple and understated, the piece garnered a fan club of luxury designers (like Bottega Veneta and Prada) and celebrities (Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, etc.) alike. Fast forward two years, and the closet MVP’s grip on the style scene is still strong. To wit, brands have continuously released the aforementioned white look as well as a slew of other elevated tanks — think colorful ribbed iterations, sumptuous rhinestone-encrusted styles, and more luxe yet cozy go-tos.

According to Lily Adel, the founder of CLYQUE, there are a few design details to look out for when shopping for a polished option. “It should be made in a quality fabric, have an intentional fit, and withstand routine wash and wear,” she tells TZR. She prefers pieces with spandex, as she says they have a more flattering fit, and the material maintains its shape within each wear. “I personally opt for tanks that lean into a ‘90s fit to elevate any look,” she adds, pointing to high-neck muscle silhouettes or thin strap ribbed versions.

Leset’s founder, Lili Chemla, on the other hand, says the brand’s pointelle style is the perfect example of an elevated tank. “The combination of the subtle scalloped edges and delicate pointelle fabric adds a layer of design that enriches any look,” she explains. And much like spandex, Chemla says the material holds its shape. “There is nothing worse than looking schleppy as the day progresses.”

To that end, scroll ahead for 15 elevated tanks to add to your summer rotation.

CLYQUE Donya Tank $78 See On CLYQUE As Adel notes, thin strap silhouettes exude a cool ‘90s vibe. Keep the aesthetic going with baggy jeans and jelly sandals.

Leset Pointelle Tank $78 See On Leset Above, Leset’s aforementioned pointelle tank. Available in chocolate brown, white, black, and deep blue, the look is bound to become a closet mainstay.

Eastie Souvenir Tank $495 See On Eastie “We design our tanks in limited runs with thoughtful graphics and embellishments that effortlessly elevate each piece,” says EASTIE’s founder, Taryn Bossi. “Our signature rhinestone detailing is essential in elevating each tank and providing the peace of mind that you’ll be the only person in the room with that exact piece.”

St. Agni Square Tank $219 See On St. Agni A leader in the basics scene, St. Agni reimagined the classic ribbed tank with this square neck silhouette, which boasts a subtle metal trim on the straps.

Closed Racer Top $90 See On Closed Those fond of bright shades will sport this blue racer silhouette from Closed nonstop.

Still Here Mississippi Tank $150 See On Still Here An overall-inspired tank top? Yes, that’s a thing, thanks to New York-based brand Still Here.

J.Crew Crochet Shell-Embroidered Tank Top $98 See On J.Crew Are you still in your mermaidcore era? If yes, this crochet shell-embroidered J.Crew top belongs in your summer wardrobe.

WARDROBE.NYC Ribbed Tank $125 See On WARDROBE.NYC No one does elevated essentials like WARDROBE.NYC, as proven by this sumptuous white ribbed tank.

Loewe Anagram Poplin-Paneled Embroidered Ribbed Stretch-Cotton Jersey Tank $400 See On Net-a-Porter Loewe’s logo ribbed tanks have captured the hearts of fashion girls everywhere, and this cropped style is a fitting choice for a Friday night out.

The Frankie Shop Erika Twisted Sleeve Tank $60 See On The Frankie Shop This twisted tank may remind you of a top you DIY’d as a teenager — but in the best way possible.

AGOLDE Poppy Ribbed Stretch-Modal Tank $150 See On Net-a-Porter Leave it to AGOLDE to release the perfect denim-looking tank top. Wear it with your relaxed jeans for a modern take on the Canadian tuxedo.

Reiss Kiki Surplice Tank $190 See On Saks Fifth Avenue With an attention-grabbing ric-rac trim and form-fitting ribbed fabric, this tank is simultaneously chic and casual.

Cou Cou Intimates The Picot Tank $46 See On Cou Cou Intimates You’ve surely spotted Cou Cou Intimates’ signature white pointelle tank all over your IG, but what about the floral iteration? With the dainty, vintage-inspired pattern, the look will give every outfit a sweet touch.

LNA Ribbed V Slim Tank $66 See On LNA If you prefer v-neck silhouettes, check out this foolproof, wear-with-anything option from LNA.