Zhuzh Up Your Basics Drawer With These Elevated Tanks

Luxe yet comfortable.

@leset
Elevated tanks
The classic white tank top was perhaps the biggest — and most unexpected — trend to come out of 2022. Though simple and understated, the piece garnered a fan club of luxury designers (like Bottega Veneta and Prada) and celebrities (Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, etc.) alike. Fast forward two years, and the closet MVP’s grip on the style scene is still strong. To wit, brands have continuously released the aforementioned white look as well as a slew of other elevated tanks — think colorful ribbed iterations, sumptuous rhinestone-encrusted styles, and more luxe yet cozy go-tos.

According to Lily Adel, the founder of CLYQUE, there are a few design details to look out for when shopping for a polished option. “It should be made in a quality fabric, have an intentional fit, and withstand routine wash and wear,” she tells TZR. She prefers pieces with spandex, as she says they have a more flattering fit, and the material maintains its shape within each wear. “I personally opt for tanks that lean into a ‘90s fit to elevate any look,” she adds, pointing to high-neck muscle silhouettes or thin strap ribbed versions.

Leset’s founder, Lili Chemla, on the other hand, says the brand’s pointelle style is the perfect example of an elevated tank. “The combination of the subtle scalloped edges and delicate pointelle fabric adds a layer of design that enriches any look,” she explains. And much like spandex, Chemla says the material holds its shape. “There is nothing worse than looking schleppy as the day progresses.”

To that end, scroll ahead for 15 elevated tanks to add to your summer rotation.

As Adel notes, thin strap silhouettes exude a cool ‘90s vibe. Keep the aesthetic going with baggy jeans and jelly sandals.

Above, Leset’s aforementioned pointelle tank. Available in chocolate brown, white, black, and deep blue, the look is bound to become a closet mainstay.

“We design our tanks in limited runs with thoughtful graphics and embellishments that effortlessly elevate each piece,” says EASTIE’s founder, Taryn Bossi. “Our signature rhinestone detailing is essential in elevating each tank and providing the peace of mind that you’ll be the only person in the room with that exact piece.”

A leader in the basics scene, St. Agni reimagined the classic ribbed tank with this square neck silhouette, which boasts a subtle metal trim on the straps.

Those fond of bright shades will sport this blue racer silhouette from Closed nonstop.

An overall-inspired tank top? Yes, that’s a thing, thanks to New York-based brand Still Here.

Are you still in your mermaidcore era? If yes, this crochet shell-embroidered J.Crew top belongs in your summer wardrobe.

No one does elevated essentials like WARDROBE.NYC, as proven by this sumptuous white ribbed tank.

Loewe’s logo ribbed tanks have captured the hearts of fashion girls everywhere, and this cropped style is a fitting choice for a Friday night out.

This twisted tank may remind you of a top you DIY’d as a teenager — but in the best way possible.

Leave it to AGOLDE to release the perfect denim-looking tank top. Wear it with your relaxed jeans for a modern take on the Canadian tuxedo.

With an attention-grabbing ric-rac trim and form-fitting ribbed fabric, this tank is simultaneously chic and casual.

You’ve surely spotted Cou Cou Intimates’ signature white pointelle tank all over your IG, but what about the floral iteration? With the dainty, vintage-inspired pattern, the look will give every outfit a sweet touch.

If you prefer v-neck silhouettes, check out this foolproof, wear-with-anything option from LNA.

Minimalists and maximalists will be into A.L.C.’s asymmetric halter tank.