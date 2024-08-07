We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
The classic white tank top was perhaps the biggest — and most unexpected — trend to come out of 2022. Though simple and understated, the piece garnered a fan club of luxury designers (like Bottega Veneta and Prada) and celebrities (Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, etc.) alike. Fast forward two years, and the closet MVP’s grip on the style scene is still strong. To wit, brands have continuously released the aforementioned white look as well as a slew of other elevated tanks — think colorful ribbed iterations, sumptuous rhinestone-encrusted styles, and more luxe yet cozy go-tos.
According to Lily Adel, the founder of CLYQUE, there are a few design details to look out for when shopping for a polished option. “It should be made in a quality fabric, have an intentional fit, and withstand routine wash and wear,” she tells TZR. She prefers pieces with spandex, as she says they have a more flattering fit, and the material maintains its shape within each wear. “I personally opt for tanks that lean into a ‘90s fit to elevate any look,” she adds, pointing to high-neck muscle silhouettes or thin strap ribbed versions.
Leset’s founder, Lili Chemla, on the other hand, says the brand’s pointelle style is the perfect example of an elevated tank. “The combination of the subtle scalloped edges and delicate pointelle fabric adds a layer of design that enriches any look,” she explains. And much like spandex, Chemla says the material holds its shape. “There is nothing worse than looking schleppy as the day progresses.”
To that end, scroll ahead for 15 elevated tanks to add to your summer rotation.