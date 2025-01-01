It may have felt hard to catch your breath in December. All after, there were myriad holiday parties to attend, a list of presents to buy, end-of-the-year work deadlines to complete, and so forth. So, it’s more than understandable if you’re now ... burnt out. As such, no one will blame you if you spend the next few weeks getting some rest (read: rotting on the couch binge-watching a new series) — perhaps in your elevated loungewear? Because even if you’re hunkering down this January, you can still look put-together in luxe basics.

For instance, if you’re hosting a chill movie night next weekend, slip into a cozy yet sumptuous cashmere tank and coordinating drawstring pants (you’re bound to get compliments from guests). Amp up the laidback outfit with patterned socks — think something like stripes or argyle print. Even if you are stepping outside for a morning Pilates class or a quick coffee date, try dressing up your workout set with a zip-up Fair Isle sweater or fuzzy teddy jacket. And now that winter is well underway, it’s a smart idea to layer up — Uniqlo’s HEATTECH long-sleeve tops and leggings are real game-changers in the frigid weather.

For more no-fail elevated loungewear outfit formulas, scroll ahead for five cute influencer looks. You deserve to feel (and look) good this month.

Neutral Sweatsuit

Investing in a nice neutral sweatsuit is worth every penny. It’ll be a staple for around the house as well as running weekend errands. When you’re heading to the store, slightly zhuzh up the matching set by way of a wool coat and suede tote.

Outdoor PJs

Who says pajamas need to be relegated to the bedroom? Nowadays, fashion folks are proving your sleepwear is equally apt for the outdoors, too. Take styling notes above and pair striped poplin pajamas with a long-sleeve tee and gold necklaces. Then, round out the look with cool kicks or fuzzy slide-on shoes.

Chic Bottoms

No need to know the rules of baseball to rock these Yankees sweatpants. Punctuate the navy bottoms with a cherry-colored knit pullover. As for styling the top, there’s something that’s so cool about donning a sweater over a plain white tee. For a touch of feminine flair, opt for pearl-adorned leather loafers. A classic khaki trench coat grounds the contrasting vibes.

Cashmere Separates

When it comes to an outfit that’s simultaneously comfortable and polished, nothing beats a cashmere look. Should you be attempting to take it into nighttime territory, a two-tone heel will do the trick. Throw on a suede jacket, and you’re ready for a casual evening at a friend’s apartment or grabbing dinner at a low-key restaurant.

Festive Fair Isle

Just because the holidays are over doesn’t mean you can’t still pull out your favorite Fair Isle sweater. Whether you rock the winter-approved piece at a cabin during a ski trip or hanging out in your space, it’ll spruce up any pared-back bottom. Make things even cozier with a fuzzy jacket.