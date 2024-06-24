Pilates fans rejoice. Celine announced its new Pilates collection, which includes clothing, kettlebells, dumbbells, a mat, and even a reformer. Yes, you heard that right. The only caveat of this exciting news? You have to wait until October to get your hands on this sleek new set.

The brand teased its first glimpses of the fitness campaign last week, with none other than Kaia Gerber at the helm. The model, shot and styled in December of last year by image director Hedi Slimane himself, is shown in a black workout set consisting of a racerback sports bra and bike shorts. Her simple ensemble is topped off with a leather baseball cap, sunglasses, headphones, and a Pilates mat, all Celine, of course. With a backdrop of rolling Malibu ocean waves, she’s the epitome of a Los Angeles fitness queen. Other shots of Gerber include her styling a second black athletic set with suede Western jacket, a leggings and crop-top suit with a teddy jacket, and bulky fur-lined boots and the brand’s Victoire bag. It seems Celine’s new installment is meant to be worn beyond the Pilates studio.

Courtesy of Celine

Naturally, the equipment included in the launch is as sleek as the ready-to-wear pieces. The hand weights and dumbbell feature sleek silver settings and are accented by rich brown leather. The reformer pièce de résistance is a a minimalist dream. Featuring a light wood oak frame, the heavy duty machinery also includes butter leather branded carriage and headrest and fuzzy wool-padded foot bar.

You can peek previews of the new Pilates collection on Celine’s Instagram and website. All items will be available for purchase in store and online come fall.