“You know your earrings don’t match, right?” a friend asked me a year or two ago. Yes, I was well aware my hoops were completely different — but I’d be lying if I said it was an intentional styling choice rather than pure laziness about tracking down the matching pair. Still, I seem to have been ahead of the curve on the slightly chaotic look, as mismatched earrings are having a moment, particularly on the Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027 runways. Consider this your cue to mix things up this season.

Like most trends, mismatched earrings have ebbed and flowed in popularity over the decades. The look gained traction in the ‘80s, when celebrities like Madonna and members of The Go-Go’s helped bring it into the mainstream. It resurfaced again in the 2010s, when Raf Simons introduced Dior’s beloved double-pearl, back-to-front studs, followed by colorful mismatched earrings in the house’s Resort 2015 collection. Soon after, labels like Celine and Louis Vuitton put their own spin on the look.

This week, the trend first took flight at — funny enough — Dior, where oversized cascading floral and ribbon-like earrings appeared alongside extra-long pearl-and-bead styles. Some models even skipped the matching earring altogether, sporting just one dramatic drop. Clearly, Dior’s Creative Director, Jonathan Anderson, looked to the house’s archives, nodding to Simons’ past work.

(+) Dior Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Dior Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Dries Van Noten, meanwhile, complemented its maximalist collection with equally playful mismatched earrings, including oversized, jewel-encrusted designs in contrasting colors and shapes. Chloé also went full throttle on the trend, pairing oversized floral earrings with sculptural, ear-climbing styles in white and gold. Other looks took an even more asymmetrical approach, with models wearing a single earring — from dangling florals to chunky pearl drops.

(+) Chloé Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Dries Van Noten Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/2

With mismatched earrings, less is often more elsewhere — keep the rest of your jewelry subtle and let the contrasting styles take center stage. So, next time you can’t find the match to your earring, consider it an excuse to reach for a completely different style. Matching? That’s overrated.