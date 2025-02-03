I’ve set a handful of 2025 resolutions — among them is going to bed earlier, clearing my inbox daily, and getting back into a solid workout routine. As someone who struggles with anxiety and depression, this last one was non-negotiable for my mental health. And I must say, I’m proud of my consistency this past month. What’s kept me motivated? Making a really good playlist and sporting cute, dressy activewear. Yes, more formal workout looks exist — and as a fashion enthusiast, they are a must.

Elevated gym attire is having a moment right now, thanks to cool-girl athleisure brands like Port de Bras. Designed by Clarissa Egaña, the Madrid-based label is known for its luxe pieces that blur the line between activewear and going-out clothing. From cutout jumpsuits to scrunchie-adorned tops, the offerings are anything but basic.

Meanwhile, STAUD, one of my favorite brands on the market in general, just entered the activewear world. Following the success of its limited-edition pickleball line in 2023, the label introduced STAUD Sport on Jan. 30. “These aren’t just clothes for sport — they’re clothes for life, because we believe life is sport,” its CEO and Creative Director, Sarah Staudinger, said in a statement. Indeed, I, for one, would wear the looks — which range from peplum jackets to drop waist dresses — not only to the gym but out and about on the weekends, too.

Ahead, check out 10 dressy activewear looks on my radar this season.

Port De Bras Scrunchie Tank Chantilly $205 See On Port De Bras These scrunchie straps make an otherwise simple white tank incredibly chic. I’d pair this baby with high-rise jeans and sandals come spring.

FP Movement Dance All Day Bubble Skort $50 See On FP Movement I’m still riding the bubble hemline train this year. And though I’ve never considered wearing the voluminous look to the gym, I’m not against the idea. It’s perfect for those days I need to run somewhere after my workout.

Staud Gondola Jacket Jungle $345 See On Staud Between the striking green shade and flirty peplum silhouette, this jacket has my name written all over it. Not a fan of the hemline? You can avoid the ladylike effect by not cinching the outerwear with its cord detail.

Carbon38 Sheer Stirrup Legging $128 See On Carbon38 These sheer stirrup leggings give the illusion of the no-pants look that’s been taking over Hollywood these past few years. Yes, the bottoms are a bit daring, but they’re also so cool, IMO.

Norba Curve Jumpsuit $110 $88 See On Norba I’m thrilled that butter yellow is still trending in 2025. Featuring a curvy dipped neckline and skinny straps, this cheery jumpsuit is sure to bring some much-needed sunshine to the gym on those gloomy winter days.

Michi Allegro Wrap Top $148 See On Michi I’d definitely get too hot in this long-sleeve wrap top during a cardio session. But for a pilates class, it would be a cute, statement-making option. Much like a lot of these pieces, it can easily be incorporated into my everyday outfits as well.

Live The Process Astra Shrug $100 See On Live The Process I’m a sucker for a bright, mood-boosting shade, such as this tangerine color. What’s more, I’ve been seeing activewear shrugs all over my TikTok, and I’m down to give one a try.

Heroine Sport Rita Jumpsuit $158 See On Heroine Sport When I’m in a rush, I turn to workout jumpsuits. This iteration has just the right amount of shine with its metallic neckline.

Eres Martina $335 See On Eres Upon first glance, these may look like your average leggings — but that’s not the case. The waistband boasts a white draped satin waistband, making them a dressy version of the wardrobe staple.