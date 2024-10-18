While plenty of celebrities call New York home, the Big Apple was especially star-studded this week thanks to back-to-back A-list affairs. The week started off strong with the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, when Angels like Gigi Hadid, Tyra Banks, and Adriana Lima (to name a few) fluttered their wings for the first time since 2018. Then, Cher, Jodie Turner-Smith, Cara Delevingne, and others attended the re-opening party of Burberry’s 57th Street location. And on Oct. 17, the style streak continued at the Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer 2025 show. In honor of the impressive 90-look collection, Brooke Shields, Pamela Anderson, Jenna Lyons, and more arrived at the Park Avenue Armory in their black-tie best.

Usually the designer hosts his bi-annual presentation during Milan Fashion Week, but this time, Armani took the soirée to NYC to coincide with the re-opening of his Madison Avenue store. Inside the S/S ‘25 show — a block East of the renovated storefront — Shields donned all-black attire with velvet and rhinestone accents. Minutes later, the TZR cover star was joined by Anderson, who embraced her penchant for minimalism in a satin blouse, velvet trousers, and a slightly-shimmery overcoat. Even though they skipped the red carpet, Lyons and her partner, Cass Bird were snapped by the paparazzi in business-y co-ords. Then, a few stars went a more glamorous route in full-length gowns — Brie Larson shined in an emerald green number; Allison Williams chose a semi-sheer black design; and AnnaSophia Robb looked luxe in an empire-waistline look.

But wait — there’s more. Ahead, a rundown of all the celebrities at the Giorgio Armani S/S ‘25 show.

Brooke Shields

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment

Shields was all smiles in a velvet matching set, complete with a rhinestone-embellished blazer, complementary trousers, and pointy pumps.

Pamela Anderson

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment

Alongside her signature no-makeup makeup look, Anderson posed for photographers in an ivory blouse, high-waisted black pants, and a patterned jacket thrown over her shoulders.

Jenna Lyons & Cass Bird

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

After the curtains closed inside the Park Avenue Armory, the power couple was photographed en route to their car. Bird, for one, chose a tried-and-true outfit formula: a white button-down, a black blazer, and light-wash jeans. Lyons, on the other hand, opted for a structured pinstripe suit set, accessorized with fashion glasses and her trademark red lip.

Michael Kors & Meghann Fahy

John Nacion/WWD/Getty Images

Arm-in-arm with Michael Kors, The White Lotus star turned heads in a summery bodycon mini dress and metallic gold sandals.

Brie Larson

John Nacion/WWD/Getty Images

The Captain Marvel actor delivered endless holiday outfit inspo in a strapless sequin and velvet dress from Armani, of course. The gown’s gorgeous emerald green hue stood out alongside her limited accessories.

Allison Williams

John Nacion/WWD/Getty Images

Williams sourced the Armani archives for her OOTN, and found a plunging semi-sheer dress from the atelier’s Fall/Winter 2018 collection.

Amanda Seyfried

John Nacion/WWD/Getty Images

Dressed in head-to-toe Armani, the Mamma Mia star layered a feminine LBD underneath a floral-embellished satin blazer.

Lily Allen

John Nacion/WWD/Getty Images

The “Smile” singer gave her bandeau top a winter-ready revamp with a feathery jacket, velvet pants, and pointy satin pumps.

AnnaSophia Robb

John Nacion/WWD/Getty Images

Just one day after she attended the Burberry bash, Robb swapped her chic outerwear for a strapless empire-waist black dress, adorned with a sheer tulle skirt, a striking bodice embellishment, and a matching neck scarf.

Suni Lee

John Nacion/WWD/Getty Images

At the Victoria’s Secret show on Tuesday, the Olympian styled a flirty babydoll mini dress. But for the Armani fête, the burgeoning fashion muse paired a pleated bodice with classic trousers, and an ultra-sparkly top-handle bag.

Helena Christensen

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment

The former Victoria's Secret Angel relied on her bold lip color and chain-embellished shoulder bag to spice up her sleek black jumpsuit.