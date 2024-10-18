(Celebrity)
The Celebrities At The Giorgio Armani S/S ’25 Show Made The Front Row Shine
Against the NYC skyline, no less.
While plenty of celebrities call New York home, the Big Apple was especially star-studded this week thanks to back-to-back A-list affairs. The week started off strong with the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, when Angels like Gigi Hadid, Tyra Banks, and Adriana Lima (to name a few) fluttered their wings for the first time since 2018. Then, Cher, Jodie Turner-Smith, Cara Delevingne, and others attended the re-opening party of Burberry’s 57th Street location. And on Oct. 17, the style streak continued at the Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer 2025 show. In honor of the impressive 90-look collection, Brooke Shields, Pamela Anderson, Jenna Lyons, and more arrived at the Park Avenue Armory in their black-tie best.
Usually the designer hosts his bi-annual presentation during Milan Fashion Week, but this time, Armani took the soirée to NYC to coincide with the re-opening of his Madison Avenue store. Inside the S/S ‘25 show — a block East of the renovated storefront — Shields donned all-black attire with velvet and rhinestone accents. Minutes later, the TZR cover star was joined by Anderson, who embraced her penchant for minimalism in a satin blouse, velvet trousers, and a slightly-shimmery overcoat. Even though they skipped the red carpet, Lyons and her partner, Cass Bird were snapped by the paparazzi in business-y co-ords. Then, a few stars went a more glamorous route in full-length gowns — Brie Larson shined in an emerald green number; Allison Williams chose a semi-sheer black design; and AnnaSophia Robb looked luxe in an empire-waistline look.
But wait — there’s more. Ahead, a rundown of all the celebrities at the Giorgio Armani S/S ‘25 show.
Brooke Shields
Shields was all smiles in a velvet matching set, complete with a rhinestone-embellished blazer, complementary trousers, and pointy pumps.
Pamela Anderson
Alongside her signature no-makeup makeup look, Anderson posed for photographers in an ivory blouse, high-waisted black pants, and a patterned jacket thrown over her shoulders.
Jenna Lyons & Cass Bird
After the curtains closed inside the Park Avenue Armory, the power couple was photographed en route to their car. Bird, for one, chose a tried-and-true outfit formula: a white button-down, a black blazer, and light-wash jeans. Lyons, on the other hand, opted for a structured pinstripe suit set, accessorized with fashion glasses and her trademark red lip.
Michael Kors & Meghann Fahy
Arm-in-arm with Michael Kors, The White Lotus star turned heads in a summery bodycon mini dress and metallic gold sandals.
Brie Larson
The Captain Marvel actor delivered endless holiday outfit inspo in a strapless sequin and velvet dress from Armani, of course. The gown’s gorgeous emerald green hue stood out alongside her limited accessories.
Allison Williams
Williams sourced the Armani archives for her OOTN, and found a plunging semi-sheer dress from the atelier’s Fall/Winter 2018 collection.
Amanda Seyfried
Dressed in head-to-toe Armani, the Mamma Mia star layered a feminine LBD underneath a floral-embellished satin blazer.
Lily Allen
The “Smile” singer gave her bandeau top a winter-ready revamp with a feathery jacket, velvet pants, and pointy satin pumps.
AnnaSophia Robb
Just one day after she attended the Burberry bash, Robb swapped her chic outerwear for a strapless empire-waist black dress, adorned with a sheer tulle skirt, a striking bodice embellishment, and a matching neck scarf.
Suni Lee
At the Victoria’s Secret show on Tuesday, the Olympian styled a flirty babydoll mini dress. But for the Armani fête, the burgeoning fashion muse paired a pleated bodice with classic trousers, and an ultra-sparkly top-handle bag.
Helena Christensen
The former Victoria's Secret Angel relied on her bold lip color and chain-embellished shoulder bag to spice up her sleek black jumpsuit.