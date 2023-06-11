Before planning a single summer outfit, it’s important to take inventory of which seasonal essentials you already own. Denim cutoffs? Check. Linen dresses? Check. Strappy sandals? Check, and check. Crochet pieces? Err... if this last one stopped you in your tracks, don’t worry because this fashion editor doesn’t own any open weave knits or accessories either (shhh!). Fortunately for me — and you — it’s an easy fashion conundrum to fix, as there’s currently a wealth of amazing options at H&M.

The retailer has invested heavily in the handicraft look for the season, offering a mix of super affordable lightweight woven options for every occasion. Consider this oversized semi-sheer black shirt, which would look great styled over a bralette and slip skirt, or a tangy orange beach tote that exudes vacation vibes. And for those who wish to inject some color into their warm-weather outfits, there’s the Swedish brand’s playful striped bucket hat, which goes for a cool $8.

There are so many crochet pieces on the chain’s website, in fact, that going through every single one is a bit of an undertaking. So I sat down for an hour and did the hard work for you: Ahead, I’ve compiled the very best designs worth your shopping consideration, of which are still available in multiple sizes (because there’s nothing worse than clicking into an item you love only to discover it’s sold out). Add your faves to cart, and soon your closet will be brimming with relaxed, beachy vibes.