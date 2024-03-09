Allow me to set the scene: The year is 1996, and I’m three years old wearing a red velvet cowboy hat astride a horse — well, technically a pony, but whatever. Though I wasn’t born in Texas á la Beyoncé, I’ve lived in the state for 22 years, which means I’ve gone through more pairs of leather boots and stiff-legged jeans than an Ariat outlet store. So I’ve been delighted to see the explosion of interest in cowboy fashion this past year, with stars like Lady Gaga, Bella Hadid, Bey, and Lana Del Rey all wading into the quintessential country look to coincide with their assorted projects. After all, the official Texas motto is “Friendship” — as in, no gatekeeping our signature styles here.

Country getup is for everyone, whether you want to incorporate it into your everyday look or treat it like a fun costume when the mood strikes. Thanks to all the celebrities getting in on the classic American style, shoe brand Clarks estimates that searches for “cowboy boots” specifically have skyrocketed by nearly 300%. Any Texan will tell you, though, spurs-ready footwear are not the only way to nail the vibe. Incorporating country style into your existing wardrobe can be as simple as layering on a lariat necklace or costume party-level elaborate with tons of layers. Regardless of how you wear the look, though, it’s always a guaranteed head-turner.

Ahead, check out the pieces I’m shopping to round out my own western wardrobe.