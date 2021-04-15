You Can Style These Everlane Bikinis In 152 Different Ways

There are many factors that come into play when you shop for swimwear. Are you a mix-and-match fanatic or do you prefer the ease of a one-piece? Maybe you’re drawn to bold prints or neutral monochromatic tones suit your fancy. Whatever the case might be, Everlane’s new swimsuit launch offers a variety of bikinis and one-pieces that fulfills some, if not all, of these qualities you’re searching for. The collection is the brand's first venture into swimwear.

Known for its prized basics like classic white T-shirts and sturdy denim jeans, Everlane’s new assortment of items still boast the premium quality the brand has prided itself in. The swimsuit offerings feature different styles like classic triangle bikini tops, square neck one-pieces, and high-waisted bikini bottoms. The bikinis are available in eight colors — think sunflower yellows and warm chocolate tones — so you can mix and match any of the tops and bottoms together. If you take the seven different bikini styles and the eight different colors they come in, you can achieve 152 styling combinations! The collection starts at $30 for a pair of bottoms and sizes run from XXS to XXL.

Everlane, in its quest to become more eco-friendly, created its swimsuits using 82 percent recycled nylon via ECONYL and 18 percent elastane. If you're unfamiliar with ECONYL, the brand's regenerated nylon fabric is created using recycled materials from landfills and oceans, like fishing nets, to make its fabric. This swimsuit collection used a total of 13,678 pounds of recycled plastic.

Courtesy of Everlane/Clara Balzary, Molly Matalon, and Rosie Marks

This swim collection has a piece for everyone and will speak to the minimalist in you. Keep it feminine with a tie-front bikini top and high-waisted bottoms, or swap out the top for a sportier square neck design. Not into two pieces? Snag a deep, v-neck one-piece, which is available in a range of colors like dark blue and an earthy green. Peruse through some of Everlane’s new swimsuit options below, then add to your checkout cart.

