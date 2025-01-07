Following in the footsteps of Ciara, Simone Biles, and Olivia Culpo (to name a few), Taylor Swift joined the WAG ranks in October 2023 — when she started dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. In under two years, she’s attended over 20 games, and dressed the part every time. One of her most iconic game-day ‘fits? The custom puffer jacket made by fellow WAG Kristin Juszczyk worn at the Jan. 13 Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins game. And now, nearly a year later, Juszczyk is launching her own brand, Off Season, with the support of the NFL, no less. So, if the Grammy winner’s one-of-a-kind puffer still lives in your head rent-free, now’s your chance to shop it.

Juszczyk is no stranger to the WAG life — she married San Francisco 49ers fullback, Kyle Juszczyk in 2019 following five years of dating. One year after the couple’s upstate New York nuptials, the self-taught designer created her first game-day outfit: a pair of sweatpants made from shirts that said “100% Juice,” a.k.a. her husband’s nickname. Since then, she’s designed matching sets, corsets, elongated shorts, and top-tier outerwear, all inspired by her husband’s team. The stylish WAG wears a new look for almost every match. Fans and celebrities alike are especially fond of her custom puffer jackets — Swift, Biles, Brittany Mahomes, Gwen Stefani, and Kelly Clarkson all own one. But up until now, these viral puffers haven’t been available to the general public.

Courtesy of Off Season

In partnership with entrepreneur and SKIMS co-owner, Emma Grede, Juszczyk launched Off Season on Jan. 7 — a debut collection of elevated and stylish sports apparel for fans of the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills. Thanks to a license with the NFL Players Association, Off Season was granted the official use of NFL players’ names and numbers, including Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Christian McCaffrey, and more. According to a press release, the initial drop spotlights puffer vests, puffer jackets, and long coats all in Juszczyk’s signature spliced designs — just in time for the coldest games of the year.

As previously mentioned, Juszczyk has no technical background in fashion. Instead, when she started dating her husband back in 2014, she worked his old jerseys into en vogue ensembles suitable for on- and off-the-field styling. “I was sitting in a cold stadium looking around and I'm seeing all these people, mostly men, wearing huge puffer jackets, and they were putting their jerseys over the jackets,” the burgeoning designer told Vogue. “I just got sick of wearing the same three shirts in rotation. I got inspired by the lack of options actually.” From there, she got to work on her first puffer jacket, which features the team’s trademark colors, the player’s number, their last name, and even the brand’s slogan, “Welcome to the Team” on the lower back.

Juszczyk’s DIY project-turned-luxury label hopes to redefine the intersections of football, sports and fashion, the brand shared in an official statement. Per her Vogue interview, puffers are just the start. Shop Off Season’s first release via the curated edit below. And keep an eye out for the company’s next drop.