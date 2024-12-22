Amidst the return of Y2K maximalism, a soft re-launch of neck-hugging jewelry began creeping in at the top of 2024. In its initial stages, the look was playful, with the dainty and layer-able charm-adorned pieces reminiscent of something you might have worn to a high school dance at the turn of the millennium. However, as the year progressed, and more and more brands started leaning in, collar necklaces began to appear more elevated, with modern, natural form styles showing up on the necks of it girls like singer Tyla, who wore a molten diamond-encrusted piece for the 2024 Met Gala.

Now, as the year comes to a close and 2025 quietly looms, the collar necklace is going through yet another evolution. This season, the look has shifted more bold, with statement baubles, gems, and plated shapes taking center stage. It begs the question of whether the growing popularity of this seemingly simple silhouette is poised for total domination. According to experts, all signs point to yes.

To be clear, collar necklaces, which sit snugly at the base of the neck are different from chokers, which generally sit higher on the middle of the neck. “It usually measures around 12 to 16 inches in length, making it slightly looser than a choker but still close-fitting compared to other necklace styles,” says jewelry designer Stephanie Gottlieb. “Collar necklaces tend to be broader and more statement-making, often designed with intricate details or multiple strands to emphasize their position. Chokers, by contrast, can range from delicate to bold but are often thinner in width.”

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Collar necklaces have a slightly looser fit, which makes these silhouettes a dream to style; the options and possibilities are endless. “A clean collar tennis necklace is a versatile and timeless piece that effortlessly elevates any outfit, making it perfect for daily wear,” says Gottlieb. “For a casual daytime look, pair it with a simple crew-neck or cozy knit to add a hint of sparkle and sophistication. If you're heading to the office, style it with a tailored blazer or a classic button-down shirt for a polished yet understated effect.” For a more formal, evening look, the designer suggests layering the shorter necklace with longer complementary pieces or alone for an elegant statement. Also, don’t be afraid to mix and match your metals to “reflect your personal style and enhance your outfit,” she says. As for her favorite styles of the moment, Gottlieb is eyeing gold collars, since they’re timeless and sophisticated, especially when paired with accents of diamonds. “A collar necklace with multiple rows of micro pave diamonds creates a dazzling, high-impact look,” she says. “The fine setting of the tiny diamonds allows for maximum sparkle.” Another worthy silhouette is one that features a singular solitaire stone at the center, which creates a focal point that adds a touch of sophistication and classic beauty. And for those who love a little maximalism, a bauble-bedecked collar style will add interest to an otherwise classic or simplistic outfit formula. (Indeed, ‘70s-era statement beaded necklaces are everywhere right now.) Ready to give the collar necklace trend a whirl? Ahead, 10 styles to help you hit the ground running.

Stephanie Gottlieb Scalloped Diamond Necklace $11,250 See On Stephanie Gottlieb The scalloped, curved design of this collar necklace is both elegant and playful.

Suzanne Kalan 18kt Rose Gold Necklace $9,730 See On MyTheresa If you’re not ready to go the full statement necklace route, this tennis-style rose-gold piece will elevate any outfit without overpowering it.

Anita Ko Round Diamond Shaker Necklace $41,825 See On Anita Ko This dainty white gold diamond necklace is a catchall that works nicely on its own or layered with another piece.

Lizzie Fortunato Delphine Pearl & Glass Beaded Necklace $895 See On Lizzie Fortunato Jewelry designer Lizzie Fortunado has become known for statement necklaces like this. Instead of skewing campy, beaded styles like this chic pearl-and-glass combo are delightfully fun, especially when worn with otherwise plain items like t-shirts or collared Oxford shirts.

Carolina Herrera Enamel Metal Flower Necklace $590 $295 See On Carolina Herrera Another fun one to add to your more eclectic, bold assortment: this red, floral piece is ideal for your spring wardrobe.

Chloé The Bananas Necklace $1,150 See On Chloé Somehow, Chloé manages to make this quirky banana-shaped necklace feel oh-so cool.

Alexis Bittar Thin Collar Necklace $195 See On Alexis Bittar Channel your inner Tyla with a thin, molten collar necklace in a gunmetal finish. The it girl vibes will do the the rest.

AllSaints Hex Charm Collar Necklace $79 See On Nordstrom Embrace a mixed-metal moment with this link charm collar necklace. It’s great for everyday wear.