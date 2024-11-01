Sweater weather. Those are two words every fashion girl can’t wait to hear once fall commences. That’s because there’s perhaps no better feeling than adorning yourself in a plush cashmere look in the crisp autumn air. And while your knitwear probably hasn’t been put to good use quite yet (Mother Nature, what’s going on?), that’s bound to change over the next few weeks. In fact, you’ll have myriad chances to bundle up in cozy, chic outfits this November.

First things first — how’s your knitwear collection shaping up? Should it feel like it’s lacking a few essentials, consider snagging everyday basics, such as a chunky cardigan or oversized turtleneck. Both of these toasty tops have infinite style potential — pair them with slouchy denim, a leather midi skirt, and so forth. The chilly month also calls for other comfy looks like, for instance, a sweatsuit, especially if you’re traveling for the holidays. Simply dress up the trusty loungewear look with the help of a statement necklace and elevated ballet flats, should you be worried about looking too laid-back when you arrive at your destination.

Without further ado, scroll ahead to find five comfy yet cute outfits to emulate this month. Why not embrace cozy season to the fullest?

Cable Knit Look

You know it’s fall when you start spotting cable knit sweaters everywhere. There’s really no wrong way to style the piece as it pairs well with anything, but consider taking notes from content creator Rachel Nosco. She layered the autumn staple atop a striped button-down and then finished with olive-colored trousers. The full outfit reads casual yet polished enough to wear to work.

Sweatsuit

As mentioned, this month is one of the busiest times to travel, mostly due to Thanksgiving. If you’re hopping on a plane or train to spend the weekend with family, a sweatsuit is a feel-good outfit to slip into for the trip. Spruce up the low-key ‘fit with a bright baseball cap and cool kicks.

Oversized Pullover

An oversized pullover belongs in everyone’s fall wardrobe. For a fun street style take on the piece, pair the roomy look with equally relaxed jeans. Pointy flats or kitten heels lend a polished vibe to the outfit. Once you get home, swap your denim with leggings and sprawl out on the couch in comfort.

Skirt Set

Here’s a fashion secret: A sweater skirt set will have you looking put-together yet make you feel like you’re still in your pajamas. Enough said, right? Keep the snug theme going with your coat by opting for a blanket-like option, such as Toteme’s Instagram-famous draped iteration. Double down on suede accessories to complete the super soft ensemble.

Neutral Sweater

You’ll turn to a neutral pullover ad nauseam this month. But should you be growing tired of your go-to knitwear and jeans combo, try trading in your denim for bright trousers. High Sport’s fiery red pair, for one, is key to spicing up any pared-back autumn outfit. Extra credit if you work another vibrant color in the mix, like bright blue.