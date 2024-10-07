Charms have had a strong grip on the fashion set these past few years, adorned on everything from phones to bags. As such, it was only a matter of time before the playful look came for our jewelry boxes. You heard that right; charm bracelets are having a moment (again). However, the latest versions don’t quite resemble the quirky Juicy Couture iterations of yore — the trend nowadays is much more ... elevated.

“Many of the charm bracelets in the early ‘90s and 2000s were super bold and chunky, with considerably large charms,” explains Rosanne Karmes, the founder of Sydney Evans. Today, the expert says the pieces are daintier and more refined. “There is also a much larger offering of fine charm bracelets available now than there were 25 years ago,” she adds.

What’s more, these sleek, updated versions are primed for jewelry stacking, which is one reason Sheherazade Goldsmith, founder and creative director of Loquet London, believes the look is back in the spotlight. “They work seamlessly with almost any other style bracelet while adding a bit of fun and creating that dress-down chic look we all love,” she tells TZR. But if you’re concerned about charm bracelets being a fleeting trend, Karmes ensures there are no signs of the look losing steam. If anything, she says the demand is only increasing. “Charm bracelets have universal appeal and are an evergreen piece of jewelry that will never really go out of style, making them the ideal investment style.”

With that in mind, check out 10 chic charm bracelets ahead.

BONBONWHIMS Arrivederci Charm Bracelet $118 See On BONBONWHIMS BONBONWHIMS’ Arrivederci bracelet exudes beachy vibes with palm trees, starfish, and turtle charms. But thanks to the other symbols, like a heart and a four-leaf clover, it needn’t be reserved for the summer months.

Loquet London Rainbow Multi Link Charm Bracelet 14k $1,600 See On Loquet London “Our customers are gravitating towards anything with color at the moment, particularly the rainbow,” explains Goldsmith. Loquet London’s piece here, for instance, has a tiny rainbow charm with diamonds all over.

Ben-Amun Stone and Pearly Charm Bracelet $495 See On Neiman Marcys With pearls and various stones, this iteration from Ben-Amun reads quite regal. Almost something a queen would wear, no?

Brinker & Eliza Spellbound Charm Bracelet $228 See On Brinker & Eliza No one does playful, smile-inducing jewelry quite like Brinker & Eliza. Exhibit A: The brand’s Spellbound style, which boasts a handful of millefiori glass charms in various bold shades.

Haute Victoire Les Charmantes Charm Bracelet $2,800 See On Bergdorf Goodman From a globe to a hand, the mish-mash of charms on Haute Victoire’s bracelet surprisingly just works.

Elegant Fair Sweetie Charm Bracelet $135 See On Elegant Fair The name says it all — this style from Elegant Fair is full of sweet charms, such as a heart, strawberry, and chocolate bar.

Urban Outfitters Brooklyn Charm UO Exclusive NYC Charm Bracelet $35 See On Urban Outfitters Do you have a friend who just moved to NYC? If yes, gift them this New York-themed charm bracelet. They’ll think of you every time they rock it around the city.

Loren Stewart Coat Of Arms Charm Bracelet - Vintage Capsule $265 See On Loren Stewart Thanks to its vintage charms (including fig leaves, a coat of arms, and a griffin creature), this bracelet feels like something you’d find in your grandma’s jewelry box or at an estate sale. Just note: All of the label’s pre-loved pieces, like this one, are final sale.

Dior Dior Lucky Charms Bracelet $650 See On Dior Even storied fashion houses like Dior are getting in on the charm bracelet action. Featuring its signature CD logo, crystals, and pearls, the luxury label’s fall 2024 piece is a stark departure from the whimsical early ‘00s versions.