If you were a viral internet aesthetic, which one would it be? Perhaps you resonate with the coastal grandmother vibe, often channeling Diane Keaton in Something’s Gotta Give with your crisp poplin looks (which you don strolling by the shore, naturally). On the other hand, if you’re someone who steals outfit inspiration from your silly grandfather (like a Fair Isle sweater and loose trousers), then the eclectic grandma aesthetic is for you. But the kooky social media fashion trends don’t stop there. This summer, there’s another style to cosplay: enter the chic desert aunt. Coined by stylist Allison Bornstein, the look is inspired by your aunt who wears earth tones, natural fabrics, an artsy statement necklace, etc. — a ‘70s boho desert vibe, as she describes it in her TikTok video.

Bornstein, who also pioneered last summer’s famed wrong-shoe theory, adds in the clip about the summer 2024 trend: “She has very elevated and timeless pieces, but she’s also super fun, and she wants to add a little spice to things. She’s going to put on a very chic linen blouse, but she’s going to add an amazing necklace that her friend in Arizona made her.” Another characteristic she mentions in the video? She doesn’t necessarily shop as an activity and doesn’t even live near department stores. “When she does go shopping, it’s usually on a trip or vacation, and she’ll pick things that are very timeless and very well-made.” Bornstein’s also wrong-shoe theory hack ties into the look, as this chic desert aunt typically chooses footwear based on comfort and function (which is likely to offset her ensemble).

Should this internet aesthetic pique your interest, gather some outfit inspiration from the five influencer outfits ahead. Happy chic desert aunt summer to all.

A Statement Necklace

“I think a really big part of chic desert aunt culture is an artsy pendant necklace,” Bornstein says in an Instagram caption describing the look. Here, content creator Monikh Dale donned a black circular version of the jewelry trend, which she sourced from Ayllón. From there, she kept things elevated yet comfortable, pairing an oversized black tee with flowy silk trousers.

A Crochet Dress

A crochet dress, particularly in a sandy hue, feels right at home with the aesthetic. Accent the summery number with high-shine gold jewelry — think a choker necklace adorned with a pendant and chunky stud earrings. Take Bornstein’s advice and tap into the wrong-shoe theory by opting for a sleek leather ballet flat, which creates a cool juxtaposition against the artisanal-looking gown.

A Knit Set

The chic desert aunt trend exudes elements of boho style, an aesthetic that crept back into the fashion scene this summer (thank you, Chloé and Daisy Edgar-Jones). If you’re enamored with the look, take styling cues from Blanca Miró Scrimieri, who is pictured sporting a fringe knit set from Mango. Then, finish the outfit with a bright scarf or necklace.

A Tunic Dress

Grabbing a glass of bubbly and a bite to eat with your equally chic friends? Arrive in a timeless linen tunic (as Bornstein notes, the vibe is all about classic looks) and playful jewelry, such as bright green dangly earrings. A raffia or straw bag and strappy yellow sandals are the ultimate finishing touches.

An Earthy Number

Earthy tones, like this muted green shade seen on influencer Lucy Williams, are key to pulling off the viral aesthetic. If you’d rather not sprinkle any bold hues into the look, go for a neutral handbag and jewelry in the same color scheme.