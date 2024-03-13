With plumb endorsements from the likes of Kaia Gerber and Angelina Jolie, Celine’s Ava and Triomphe handbags have become top sellers for the brand. But it looks like the styles are about to meet some friendly competition: the Teen Garance and Teen Nino, a set of sleek, angular silhouettes that just debuted on the label’s Winter 2024 runway. Shown via an aesthetically pleasing short film of the show, two new scene-stealing carryalls immediately stood out.

At first glance, the Garance and Nino bags might seem like twins. But upon closer inspection, you’ll notice they’re more like distant cousins. The Garance features an elongated shoulder strap, a slim body, and timeless gold hardware. Both designs are adorned with the house’s signature double-C “Triomphe” monogram on the fold-over flap. However, the Nino top-handle strap is much shorter and its shape is more rectangular.

The refined handbags played perfectly into creative director Hedi Slimane’s polished ‘60s-esque lineup, which was filmed in December 2023 inside multiple Parisian monuments, including the La Salle Pleyel, La Maison de la Chimie, and Le Musée Bourdelle’s Salle Des Plâtres. Revamping the classic look of an Old Hollywood darling, the lineup delivered an assortment of luxe neutral mini dresses, polished skirts sets, mock neck sweaters, and patent leather Mary Janes. The result? A return to Celine’s midcentury roots without deterring too far its modernized identity. The show also marked the launch of the company’s cosmetics line, Celine Beauté, which will be available to shop next fall.

The Celine Teen Garance on the runway. Courtesy of Celine

The Celine Teen Nino on the runway. Courtesy of Celine

Although Celine went slightly more ladylike than usual this season — Spring 2024 was all about the L.A. cool girl — this change in theme was deliberate. Inspired by the 1960s, or what the house calls the “Golden Age of Celine,” the La Collection De L’Arc De Triomphe focused on “recapturing the origins and the spirit of the house.” And although you’ll need to wait for next autumn to shop everything, nothing is stopping you from planning a few outfits in the meantime. Start your wish list below, where TZR has gathered a few favorite looks.

Celine Winter 2024 collection new Teen Garance and Teen Nino handbags

Courtesy of Celine

Courtesy of Celine

Courtesy of Celine

Courtesy of Celine

Courtesy of Celine

Courtesy of Celine

Courtesy of Celine