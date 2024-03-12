Just as the Fashion Month noise started to clear, trust one of the industry’s biggest names to rev the excitement back up with a major announcement. Fans of the fashion house will be delighted to learn about the debut of Celine Beauté, the legendary brand’s first ever foray into cosmetics. And of course, the new line reflects the forward-minded yet referential spirit that made the fashion house — and Hedi Silmane, who developed the makeup — so legendary in the first place.

The initial collection is a set of 15 lipsticks, called Rouge Celine, seen on models in the house’s new film, La Collection De L’Arc De Triomphe, which also showcases its Fall/Winter 2024 collection designed in July 2023 and filmed later that December. It’s an homage to the house’s roots in the ‘60s, described in press materials as the “golden age” of Celine. Though the full range of lipstick won’t be available until next year, one striking shade of satin-finish red will be shoppable in autumn 2024 — and in the video, the delicate shade of nude seen on the models offers a taste of what else is coming. Celine Beauté was technically founded in 2019 with the brand’s Haute Parfumerie lineup, but for makeup fans everywhere, this news is as big as it gets.

According to a press release issues by the brand, “the creation of Celine Beauté comes to enrich the cultural roots, promoting a French idea of femininity and allure, distilled over the last five years by Slimane in his new institutional codes for the Maison Celine.” Expect a lot more than just lipstick, too, with the fashion house planning to roll out a new cosmetics category — including mascara, blush, and more — with each season.

Courtesy Of Celine

Nothing is more appropriate for an initial launch, though, than the classically French red lipstick debuting first. The creamy satin finish catches just enough light, while the deep ruby tone suits every skin tone imaginable.

2024 is off to an exciting first quarter in general, but Celine just gave fans one big reason to look forward to the fall.