Kaia Gerber has a signature accessory — the Celine bag — and she keeps going back to one key style in particular. The proverbial love affair seems to have started with a small black leather iteration of The 16, famously designed by Hedi Slimane on the first day of his tenure at the house. Named after Celine’s flagship address on 16 Rue Vivienne and inspired by the Parisian nature of carrying a bag by its top handle, the style was Gerber’s frequent companion in the spring of 2020. Since then, she’s relied heavily on the label’s Triomphe bag, which has so keenly punctuated her off-duty looks from Los Angeles to Paris. And, throughout all that time, she sprinkled in a range of Ava bags in earthy hues like green, brown, and black.

To be clear, the Ava is the aforementioned style the model keeps coming back to, the most recent instance being Oct. 5. For a coffee run in Los Angeles, she carried a soft dark green version. The bag offered a slight pop of color against her neutral, “borrowed from the boys” outfit — black adidas Samba sneakers, dark trousers, a white tank top, and a gray, striped button-down shirt.

Javiles/Bruce / BACKGRID

Based on an archival design, the French fashion house reintroduced the Ava bag in 2019 in the Triomphe Canvas print, a reimagining of the label’s original 1972 monogram that nods to the chain detailing on the Paris monument, the Arc de Triomphe. Later, the style was released in a palette of colors, including the two muted green hues Gerber has been spotted carrying at least since the spring of 2021.

Gotham/Getty Images

Unfortunately, these green colors are no longer available for purchase on Celine’s website. So, to get Gerber’s look, you can can instead shop an offshoot of what she’s worn above. Find the classic Triomphe Canvas style, linked below, as well a chain strap version of the bag in white and black leather. Happy shopping.

