No need to haphazardly dig through your drawer to find that missing sock — it’s open-toe season, baby. Yes, though this winter felt like an eternity, it’s finally time to trade your durable boots in favor of strappy sandals. But if you’re going through your collection and are less than enthused, whip out your credit card and freshen your lineup with a few new pairs. First, though, it’s not a bad idea to check out the summer 2025 sandal trends. From sculptural heels to tactile textures, these of-the-moment styles will be the perfect finishing touch to all your balmy-weather outfits.

First, consider what you actually want in your summer sandals. With the sunny, warm forecast, you likely walk more than ever from June to August, be it to the local ice cream shop or along the ocean. And you don’t want a pair that will cause you pain and blisters, do you? For Jamie Haller’s clients, a feel-good silhouette is non-negotiable. “Customers consistently tell us they’re looking for sandals that feel soft and comfortable from the very first step,” the namesake footwear designer, who is opening her first-ever retail space at The Post in Montecito this month, says to TZR.

And with summer vacations on the horizon, Julia Feldman, Teva’s associate product line manager for active, shares a similar thought: “Sandals that will offer support for exploring new cities or just running around town in the heat are what people are looking for today,” she explains. “Packability is also a nice add-on if you’re planning a trip where you need to bring a bag.” As such, she says summer sandals that are lightweight are a major plus.

With this insight in mind, scroll ahead for a rundown of summer 2025’s sandals trends.

Bring On The Texture

Artisanal-looking accessories always come out to play in the summer, especially in the footwear department. Just ask Neous’ founder and creative director, Vanissa Antonious, who says texture brings a new dimension to minimalism. “This season, materials like hand-woven leather and natural raffia elevate clean silhouettes with subtle intricacy,” she explains. And thanks to the new luxe iterations on the market, these shoes are suitable for both day and night.

A Piece Of Art

Turn heads everywhere you go this summer with a cool sculptural sandal. Cult-favorite footwear label Miista, for instance, just dropped two unconventional heel silhouettes, the Gael and Samia. The brand’s creative director, Laura Villasenin, explains, “These styles feel both sculptural and wearable, and are a clear example of how summer lets us push experimentation even further.” Labels like Dries van Noten, Paris Texas, and Alohas have also released sandals with unique curvy and circular shapes.

Go Wild

Take a walk on the wild side in a pair of snakeskin sandals, a look eponymous footwear designer Camilla Gabrieli is seeing emerge with gusto. “Snakeskin is exotic and evocative of warmer, tropical climates, while being really neutral,” the expert shares. “I think people gravitate towards this style because it goes with everything, but also makes a statement.”

Buckle Up

It may be a hot minute since you’ve thought about gladiator sandals, but according to Haller, the buckle-heavy silhouette is trending (again). “These sandals are making a strong comeback this summer, with lace-up designs and ankle-wrapping details adding something special to warm-weather looks,” she explains. And though knee-high styles were the look du jour in the 2010s, it seems designers are partial to ankle silhouettes as of late.

Up The Glam

The mantra this summer? More is more, particularly when it comes to sandals. “This feels to me to be the antidote to the quiet luxury trend we have seen for a while; people are ready for a little embellishment and femininity in their summer shoe choices,” says Gabrieli. Punctuate any outfit with a look adorned with rhinestones, studs, or gems.