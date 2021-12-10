Confirmed: Lily Collins’ Mango Shacket Is Her Wear-Everywhere Piece

You can probably recall a time where you just couldn’t stop wearing a particular wardrobe item for weeks, months, or even years on end. Everyone has their go-tos — maybe it’s that cozy sweater you’d be happy to slip into on any day, or the perfect-fitting pair of jeans you can’t stop coming back to. Celebrities, too, can’t help but repeat their off-duty favorites. Case in point: Lily Collins’ Mango shacket, which the actor has been wearing on repeat for almost a year now. Recently, the star stepped out in her go-to outerwear item for the first time in months, confirming that the shacket trend will continue to be the fashion girl staple into 2022.

On Dec. 9, Collins was photographed near Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio. Watchful fashion gurus were quick to point out the fact that she’s wearing a so-called shacket — a shirt jacket with a silhouette that mirrors a button-down shirt. The actor’s exact number was from Mango and originally retailed at an accessible price of $149.99. She layered the piece over what looks like a ribbed zip-up shirt and paired it with blue straight-leg jeans. Then, the star slipped on a pair of Pegasus sneakers from Nike for a finishing, comfy-casual touch.

While her look feels fresh, Collins has been wearing that same khaki-colored shirt jacket for months. She donned it for the first time nearly a year ago, in December 2020. Afterwards, the actor proceeded to wear it on at least six other occasions, styling it for everything from Trader Joe’s grocery run to an off-duty outing in Paris. This speaks to the versatility of the celeb-approved garment — so you, too, can wear the shacket while picking up groceries or walking your dog.

The multi-function garment has re-emerged as one of the key outerwear trends for fall. Now its starting to dominate the celebrity style scene, too: Earlier in December 2021, actor Laura Harrier wore a set of light blue shacket and pant co-ords to attend the grand opening of Gil Rodriguez’s permanent store in Los Angeles. Go ahead and try out the trendy shirt jacket look for yourself with any of the close alternatives to Collins’ ultra-versatile piece, ahead. (Her exact pick has since sold out — but there’s a very similar option from Mango available for you to shop STAT.)

