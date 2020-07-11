23 Summer Maxi Dresses You Won't Believe Are On Amazon

Maxi dresses have always been popular when it’s warm outside. But this season, their relaxed ease feels particularly covetable; At a time when so many are gravitating towards effortless, lounge-worthy pieces, there’s a solid case to be made for living in the floor-skimming silhouette all summer long. After all, maxi dresses are famously unrestrictive and breathable; They’re basically the original one-and-done outfit. Plus, unlike the sweatpants you’ve probably been living in, this season’s best maxi dresses make getting dressed fun — and many are satisfyingly affordable, too. Case in point? The 23 summer maxi dresses featured ahead, which you won't believe are available on Amazon.

This roundup features the perfect maxi dress for every summer occasion — whether you’re working from home, attending a wedding, or having a picnic in the park, you’re sure to find an option that suits your personal style here. Of the thousands of dresses available on Amazon, each of these picks stood out to both editors and shoppers for their exceptional quality and sophisticated style. Factor in free, two-day Prime shipping and Amazon’s painless return process, and adding these dresses to your summer wardrobe couldn’t be more effortless.

Ready to discover your new summer uniform? Then just keep reading.

1. The Perfect Boho Maxi Dress For Beachy Vacations & Beyond R.Vivimos Backless Smocked Maxi Dress $28 Amazon See on Amazon You'll feel so ethereal in this chic, laid-back maxi dress; With its smocked front, exposed back, and twirl-worthy tiered skirt, it exudes carefree romance with the perfect hint of whimsy. Plus, the light, airy cotton blend with which it's made is perfect for hot summer days, and it comes in a range of 19 gorgeous colors. Reviewers, for their part, can't get enough, with many comparing its quality and design to a significantly pricier version from Free People. Available sizes: S-XL

2. A Soft Cotton Maxi That Feels Like Your Favorite Lived-In T-Shirt Daily Ritual Lived-in Cotton Crewneck Maxi Dress $26 Amazon See on Amazon It doesn't get more effortless than this crewneck maxi dress — cut in a minimalist-chic design with ventilation-boosting side slits, the slub-knit cotton it's made with is treated with an enzyme wash to give it a soft, lived-in feel. Endlessly comfy and easy to dress up or down, it comes in 13 colors, including brick red, caramel, dark olive, and dusty rose — best of luck narrowing down your favorites. Available sizes: XS-XXL

3. A Casual-Chic Maxi Dress Made Of A Texture-Rich Crinkled Fabric Woman Within Plus Size Crinkle Dress $28 Amazon See on Amazon An airy, texture-rich crinkled fabric makes this maxi dress stand out, whether you go with a solid-colored style or choose a bold, eye-catching print. Featuring flowy short sleeves and a subtle V-neckline, its flared skirt drapes beautifully and creates tons of graceful movement. Be sure to note the sizing chart before ordering this piece — because their small is a plus size small, it'll be a perfect for a U.S. size 12. Available sizes: S-6X

4. A Floaty, Voluminous Maxi Dress That's Ideal For Hot Summer Days YESNO Empire-Waist Bohemian Maxi Dress $30 Amazon See on Amazon How fun is this empire-waist maxi dress? With its '70s-chic floral print and voluminous tiered skirt, it's sure to bring in compliments. Plus, it doesn't hurt that the 100% cotton fabric it's made with is so airy and breathable, you'll feel like you're wearing nothing at all. If you're not into the floral, be sure to check out the other prints it comes in — given that there are 42 options, you're sure to find one you love. Available sizes: XS-5X

5. The Fan-Favorite Maxi Dress That's As Effortless As It Gets — & It Has Pockets VIISHOW Basic Crewneck Maxi Dress $30 Amazon See on Amazon Amazon reviewers can't seem to get enough of this soft, knit maxi dress — of the nearly 13,000 shoppers who left feedback after buying it, a full 86% gave it a positive rating, and over 6,500 left a glowing review. It's not hard to understand why the simple dress is such a hit: It's super soft and comfy, it's easy to dress up or down, it comes in 26 colors and prints, and it even has pockets. What's not to love? Available sizes: XS-3X

6. The Perfect Strapless Maxi Dress For All Your Summer Events — & It Has More Than 1,100 Glowing Five-Star Reviews Yidarton Strapless Boho Maxi Dress $35 Amazon See on Amazon You'll find yourself reaching for this strapless maxi dress all summer long — it's perfect for events like weddings or baby showers, and is equally appropriate for dinners al fresco, beachy vacations, and, well, just about any other summer activity. Made of a lightweight, airy cotton blend with no added stretch, its tiered, ruffled skirt has a daring slit on one side. Dress it up with heels, or juxtapose it with white sneakers for a cool, casual look. Available sizes: S-XL

7. This Pretty Smocked Sundress That's Perfect For So Many Different Occasions Goodthreads Georgette Smock-Back Maxi Dress $37 Amazon See on Amazon A square neckline and smocking at the back give this versatile sundress a sweet, summery look. The airy georgette fabric it's made with drapes gorgeously, and its ankle-grazing length makes it a practical choice for casual everyday wear. It's available in your choice of six prints, including the prettiest floral in soft white and butter yellow. Available sizes: XS-XXL

8. The Silky-Soft Jersey Dress You'll Live In All Summer Long Daily Ritual Jersey Mock-Neck Maxi Dress $27 Amazon See on Amazon Muscle sleeves and slinky side slits up the cool factor on otherwise simple mock neck dress. The buttery-soft jersey it's made with means it not only drapes beautifully, but will also feel like pure luxury against your bare skin. It's available in six colors, including two striped patterns — don't be surprised if you wind up buying them all. Available sizes: XS-XXL

9. An Effortless Maxi Dress In An Edgy Tie-Dye Print — & It Has Pockets MakeMeChic Boho Tie-Dye Maxi Dress $28 Amazon See on Amazon It's no wonder this best-selling maxi dress has garnered more than 2,000 glowing reviews; The reasons to fall in love with it never seem to end. For one, there are the cool, tie-dyed prints it comes in — the black-and-yellow version pictured is so Proenza Schouler, but the subtler jewel-toned and neutral options are striking, too. Beyond the print, the dress itself is incredibly comfy and versatile, thanks to its flowy, relaxed silhouette and ventilation-boosting side slits. The best part, though? It has pockets. Available sizes: XS-XL

10. A Sweet Embroidered Dress That Screams Summer Romance BerryGo Embroidered V-Neck Maxi Dress $43 Amazon See on Amazon From the dainty embroidered eyelets to the flouncy ruffled hemline, everything about this V-neck dress exudes carefree summer romance. Throw it on with wedges and a floppy straw sunhat, and you'll be ready for picnics in the park, weekends in wine country, brunch with friends ... you get the idea. Featuring buttons down the front, an elasticized waist, and a hidden zipper in the back, it comes in four pretty pastels, in addition to white. Available sizes: 0-12

11. The Maxi Dress Version Of Free People's Best-Selling Bralette Free People Adella Maxi Slip Dress $116 Amazon See on Amazon Add an entrancingly floaty skirt to Free People's best-selling Adella bralette, and the resulting maxi dress is nothing short of a dream. Just like the iconic bralette, the dress' bodice is made of intricately crocheted lace, with a plunging V-neckline and a smocked, stretchy back. The skirt is slightly asymmetrical, with a tiered hemline that falls just below the ankle. Choose from five colors. Available sizes: XS-L

12. A Versatile Tank Dress That's Super Soft & Cozy Daily Ritual Cozy Rib Knit Tiered Tank Dress $33 Amazon See on Amazon A tiered, ruffled skirt adds a playful touch to this soft, simple tank dress. Pair it with white sneakers for a fun, sporty look, or add a statement belt and strappy sandals to dress it up a bit. It's made with Daily Ritual's signature cozy rib-knit fabric, and it comes in six soft, heathered colors, including a gray striped option. Available sizes: XS-XXL

13. A Flowy Tie-Dyed Slip Dress That Doubles As A Coverup Riviera Sun Tie-Dye Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress $30 Amazon See on Amazon This tie-dye slip dress is practically tailor-made for a tropical vacation — the only accessories you'll need are a great pair of sunnies and a fruity drink in your hand. Of course, you'll love wearing it closer to home, too; With its gorgeous lattice back and ventilation-boosting side slits, it's as cool and comfortable as it is stylish. Choose from 13 tie-dye prints. Available sizes: S-3X

14. This Elegant Chiffon Gown That Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Actually Is Ever-Pretty Semi-Formal Maxi Evening Dress $55 Amazon See on Amazon It's hard to believe the price of this elegant chiffon gown; With its dramatic silhouette and dark floral print, it's reminiscent of something Marchesa Notte would design. Cut in a classic A-line silhouette with a plunging neckline and full, floor-length skirt, it's fully lined, so you won't need to worry about the chiffon being sheer. "This dress is so beautiful and it fit perfectly!" one Amazon reviewer gushed. "The quality is amazing, no alterations were required and the fabric actually feels very expensive." Available sizes: 4-26

15. A Versatile Maxi Dress You Can Wear In All Four Seasons Allegrace Plus Size V-Neck Maxi Dress $25 Amazon See on Amazon This V-neck maxi dress is the best kind of basic. It's comfy, timeless, and about as versatile as it gets, yet a few key details — fluttery bell sleeves, buttons, and a V-neckline — prevent it from being boring. Reviewers say it's well-made and fits beautifully, noting that while the flowy design makes it cool enough for summer, the knit fabric with which it's made is substantial enough for fall and winter, too. Available sizes: 1X-4X

16. This Cheerful Color-Blocked Dress That's Like A Magnet For Compliments English Factory Colorblock Sleeveless Dress $90 Amazon See on Amazon Sunset-tinged color-blocking and a voluminous silhouette make this cheery maxi dress shine — whether you pair it with sandals, canvas sneakers, or edgy combat boots, its playful design exudes carefree, youthful charm. Made of 100% cotton poplin that's substantial enough to be durable, it has a hidden side zipper and two roomy pockets. Available sizes: M-L

17. A Gorgeous Embroidered Maxi Dress That Looks & Feels Expensive (Even Though It Isn't) R.Vivimos Boho Embroidered Maxi Dress $41 Amazon See on Amazon Countless thoughtful details give this gorgeous maxi dress the sophisticated look and feel of a far more expensive piece: eye-catching bell sleeves, intricate embroidery, tassel details at the neck, a lace-trimmed ruffle at the hem. Cut in a relaxed silhouette with a plunging V-neckline, its full, flowy skirt hits below the ankle, but a thigh-grazing side slit still shows off a bit of leg. In addition to the avocado color pictured above, it also comes in burnt orange or a pretty shade of pink. Available sizes: S-XL

18. This Versatile Wrap Dress That's Both Timeless & On-Trend GRECERELLE Polka-Dot Maxi Wrap Dress $33 Amazon See on Amazon Playful polka-dots give this V-neck wrap dress a touch of retro glam, while the floaty asymmetrical hemline keeps the look totally modern. The iconic wrap silhouette, of course, is the definition of timeless — all in all, the dress is an essential wardrobe staple you'll be wearing for years to come. In fact, given that it comes in 15 fun prints, it's not a bad idea to stock up on multiples. Available sizes: S-XL

19. A Soft, Romantic Peasant Dress That Makes Your Waist Look Amazing Anna Kaci Lace-Trimmed Cap Sleeve Peasant Dress $40 Amazon See on Amazon Embrace your inner romantic with this pretty lace-trimmed peasant dress. With its cap sleeves, smocked bodice, and dainty embroidery, the dress would admittedly look at home on the cover of a historical romance novel — but the fact that it would fit in with LoveShackFancy's latest offerings proves the look is as on-trend as it's ever been. Pair it with strappy sandals to embrace the soft, feminine aesthetic, or juxtapose it with chunky combat boots to give the look more edge. Available sizes: S-XXL

20. A Casual, Flowy Maxi Dress That Reviewers Are Obsessed With GRECERELLE Relaxed Cami Maxi Dress $28 Amazon See on Amazon It's difficult to overstate how much reviewers love this relaxed, flowy maxi dress — in over 1,200 glowing five-star reviews, fans rave about the easy fit, the light, breathable fabric, and the fact that it has two roomy, functional pockets. The simple design features side slits, adjustable straps, and a rounded V-neckline, and is available in 24 fun colors and prints. "This dress is a lightweight dream. I have it in multiple colors," one reviewer reported. "Nice and loose-fitting and oh, the pockets." Available sizes: XS-XXL

21. This Best-Selling Dress That Comes In Dozens Of Pretty Prints Milumia Floral Print Button-Up Maxi Dress $27 Amazon See on Amazon A best-seller on Amazon, this pretty floral maxi dress can work for so many different occasions. Dress it up with heels for a wedding or dinner party, or throw it on with simple sandals and a straw hat for a carefree, casual look. Cut in an A-line silhouette with V-neckline and a row of buttons down the front, it's available in a glorious range of 36 colors and prints. Available sizes: XS-2X

22. A Show-Stopping Party Dress That Can Be Adjusted For The Perfect Fit BerryGo Deep V-Neck Backless Maxi Dress $26 Amazon See on Amazon You're sure to turn heads in this show-stopping party dress — with its exposed back, plunging V-neckline, and thigh-grazing slit, it's certainly not afraid to show off some skin, but the full, flowy skirt prevents it from being too revealing. Made of floaty chiffon with a short built-in slip, it comes in your choice of nine tropical floral prints. "I love how long the straps are and how you can adjust and play with them to get everything to be the right height," noted one reviewer. Available sizes: 4-10